LDR works well for Uge and Danilo

Had the lockdown not been imposed last March, Eugene “Uge” Domingo and her Italian boyfriend Danilo Bottoni would have gone back to Italy. But Uge is happy just the same.

“Thank God, we’ve been together in the Philippines since the start of the year,” Uge confessed to Funfare. “Because of the pandemic, all flights and plans were cancelled. Every day, we both thank God for this gift of being together. Every second counts.”

Eugene ‘Uge’ Domingo (with boyfriend Danilo Bottoni)

How do she and Danilo deal with the pluses and minuses of LDR?

“Many would say that having a Long Distance Relationship is a challenge. Yes, I can say that it is very true because you would always want to be physically near your partner. But if you are creative enough in expressing your love and are faithful to each other, then the longing will be more bearable. Anyway, the right time will come for togetherness. Danilo and I had been in LDR for three years before we both finally decided last year that it is time to be together both in the Philippines and in Italy. Basta together!”

How do they keep, well, the fire burning, especially when they are miles apart?

“For the LDR times, we never miss to share everything that happens every day. Thank God for the hi-tech gadgets and wifi! Communication and openness are always the key. Whether apart or together, do not lose the interest to share EVERYTHING with your partner. Do everything together...laugh, cry, be scared, be strong, be honest, be present...except for some moments when you want to surprise him with a gift or simply a kiss.”

It helps that they have many things in common.

“Every day is a colorful day even if we are not doing anything. We both like to cook! And we love to eat! We have managed to combine Italian and Filipino cuisine by cooking Adobo Aglio Olio. I cook the adobo first, of course, then we mix it with his super-sarap authentic Aglio Olio. Buono talaga! Sarap!”

Isn’t there any cultural differences and, if there are, how do they cope with them?

“Danilo always says most of us are not used to saying NO, we always say YES or we say, ‘puwede.’ And the funniest for him is the way we use the word siguro which means ‘maybe’ for us. But siguro is ‘sicuro’ which means ‘certain’.” We can go back and trace this back to our Spanish history, siguro...”

It is an advantage that they fell in love at this stage in their lives — you know, been there, done that.

Revealed Uge, “Danilo appeared literally in front of me at the time when I was already a bit exhausted from my showbiz routine. Also at the time when I was almost giving up on finding a partner. I was not even looking or trying to be attractive. But I remember during those times, I would always pray to God — please take care of my heart. Love is beautiful when you lift everything up to His Will and His Time.”

Starting August, Uge’s GMA Sunday show Dear Uge will air fresh episodes

Is marriage in the radar?

“Of course,” said Uge. “But, again, everything in God’s perfect time. Now, this one is ‘sicuro’.”

Replays of Uge’s show Celebrity Bluff are aired on GMA Saturday nights and what she misses most are the tapings for Dear Uge, her other GMA show on Sunday afternoons that presents different stories with different guests.

“The stories are beautiful and the actors give their best always,” noted Uge. “The collaboration and the harmony on the set to deliver a good episode is the one I miss most. We are taping fresh episodes soon.”

Starting in August, the show (airing at 2:30 p.m. after All-Out Sundays) will air interesting stories like a couple about to separate and has no choice but to start together in the house for the quarantine period. They rekindle their love because somehow the “past” returns.

It must be wonderful if Uge agrees to feature her and Danilo’s love story, ‘no!

