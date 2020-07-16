Catriona Gray teases possible new music video with boyfriend Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray released a clip of a music video of a new song titled "We're In This Together."

In her Instagram account, the singer-beauty queen said that all proceeds from the streams of the song will go to non-government organization Young Focus and its efforts to give Filipino youth access to quality education.

The video clip, however, made some Internet users feel "kilig" as it showed Catriona looking happily at somebody strumming the guitar.

"Si sam kaya ung nag guitara? Hayy kilig much," said one Internet user.

"Sino kaya yung tinignan nya," another user commented.

Catriona will unveil the full music video on Saturday.

Likewise, the beauty queen Thursday released her advocacy video for cleft charity Smile Train.

With a baby born with a cleft every three minutes, even during a pandemic, it is Smile Train’s hope that more patients and their families will know that the cleft charity is here to help them.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray first worked with Smile Train during her reign as Miss Universe.

“When I met children and their parents, I saw how grateful they were for the help they received. I felt an incredible motivation to continue raising awareness for Smile Train,” said Catriona.

In March, Catriona was in La Union during a screening for cleft patients hosted by the provincial government. Recently, she participated in a public online discussion with Smile Train on speech therapy where viewers learned about the challenges to produce sounds and words for children born with a cleft.

“Working with Smile Train has given me a great avenue to use my voice and make a difference in the lives of children born with a cleft. Can you believe that there were more than 1,000 Filipino babies born with a cleft since community quarantine began in the Philippines? Through this, I hope that parents will know that Smile Train is there for them,” she added.

The organization continues to provide comprehensive cleft care services around the country even as community quarantine is in place.

“While services are limited, we have partner hospitals who provide surgeries and virtual consultations. Since April, we have started to provide one-on-one speech therapy telehealth sessions, as well as online discussions on breastfeeding, nutrition, oral health, orthodontics, speech therapy and psychosocial services. We hope that this is a good way to provide information and guidance for parents during this time,” explained Smile Train’s Area Director for SouthEast Asia, Kimmy Flaviano.

For more information about Smile Train Philippines’ local efforts and to refer a patient in need, visit smiletrain.ph/get-help.

