COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sam Milby carrying donations for girlfriend Catriona Gray's '"#PassTheKindness' project.
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot
Sam Milby joins Catriona Gray's outreach project
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after model Clint Bondad sent a message to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby, Sam and his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, posted a similar video showing them helping unfortunate families in Tondo in partnership with charity group Young Focus.

In the video, Sam was seen helping distribute sacks of rice to families while Catriona was speaking about her fundrasing project dubbed "#PassTheKindness."

 

“A few weeks ago, I was able to take part in an outreach program for @youngfocusph. I’ve heard so much about them and the work that they do from @catriona_gray so I wanted to also get involved and support. Going there and working with their volunteers was really rewarding. It proved to me that helping others is one of the most rewarding things you can do. You can support too by visiting www.youngfocus.org,” Sam captioned his post on his Instagram account.

Catriona was seen commenting on Sam’s post, thanking her boyfriend for the support.

“Thanks for being so supportive of my @youngfocusph family,” Catriona told Sam.

For her part, Catriona said her #PassTheKindness campaign has been successful since the launch last month.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's been a month since we launched the #PassTheKindness video a month ago, a lot has happened! Sharing with you some amazing individuals who have been working to spread kindness throughout the community to help them overcome these challenging times. ???????????? Sharing these because I want to show, that it doesn't matter how big or small an act, it can still make a difference for someone today. ???? I'm encouraging you to share your good works or nominate someone using the #PassTheKindness hashtag in hopes to inspire the people around you! I'll be featuring submissions on my platforms to help spread positivity! ???? Film by @filmbyjololuarca Song by Catriona Gray "We're In This Together (Stripped Version)" available on all digital platforms. ????

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

 

“Sharing with you some amazing individuals who have been working to spread kindness throughout the community to help them overcome these challenging times. Sharing these because I want to show, that it doesn't matter how big or small an act, it can still make a difference for someone today,” she wrote.

“I'm encouraging you to share your good works or nominate someone using the #PassTheKindness hashtag in hopes to inspire the people around you! I'll be featuring submissions on my platforms to help spread positivity!” she added.

Sam and Catriona revealed that they are in a relationship last May while Catriona and Clint separated last February 2019.

RELATED: Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby

CATRIONA GRAY CLINT BONDAD SAM MILBY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Allan K confirms passing of comedian, COVID-19 frontliner Kim Idol
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Kim Idol passed away this morning due to Arteriovenous Malformation, a condition in which blood and oxygen flow get...
Entertainment
fbfb
Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Elvis Presley's only grandson dies at 27
1 day ago
Benjamin Keough, 27, was found in Calabasas near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police sources told TM...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jennylyn Mercado slams basher asking her to shut up over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado talks back to an Internet user asking her to be neutral in responding to current events such...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘I have conditioned myself to stay on the positive side’
By Ricky Lo | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Absence does make the heart grow fonder, more so if you are inseparable lovers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pinoy 'Glee' co-stars Darren Criss, Jake Zyrus honor Naya Rivera
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American actor Darren Criss and Filipino singer Jake Zyrus paid tribute to their former “Glee” co-star...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Hindi pagkain o bagay ang mga babae': Sunshine Cruz, daughters call out malicious memes
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sunshine Cruz called out Internet users who created and shared malicious memes of her with her three d...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Body of actress Naya Rivera recovered from US lake — police
5 hours ago
US officials on Monday found the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in the Californian lake where she drowned...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Actress Kelly Preston, 57, dies from breast cancer
6 hours ago
American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died from breast cancer, her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Is Richard Yap ready to be a Kapuso?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
His contract with the Kapamilya network has expired early last year so he’s as free as a bird and can land where he...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with