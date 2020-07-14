Sam Milby joins Catriona Gray's outreach project

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after model Clint Bondad sent a message to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby, Sam and his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, posted a similar video showing them helping unfortunate families in Tondo in partnership with charity group Young Focus.

In the video, Sam was seen helping distribute sacks of rice to families while Catriona was speaking about her fundrasing project dubbed "#PassTheKindness."

“A few weeks ago, I was able to take part in an outreach program for @youngfocusph. I’ve heard so much about them and the work that they do from @catriona_gray so I wanted to also get involved and support. Going there and working with their volunteers was really rewarding. It proved to me that helping others is one of the most rewarding things you can do. You can support too by visiting www.youngfocus.org,” Sam captioned his post on his Instagram account.

Catriona was seen commenting on Sam’s post, thanking her boyfriend for the support.

“Thanks for being so supportive of my @youngfocusph family,” Catriona told Sam.

For her part, Catriona said her #PassTheKindness campaign has been successful since the launch last month.

“Sharing with you some amazing individuals who have been working to spread kindness throughout the community to help them overcome these challenging times. Sharing these because I want to show, that it doesn't matter how big or small an act, it can still make a difference for someone today,” she wrote.

“I'm encouraging you to share your good works or nominate someone using the #PassTheKindness hashtag in hopes to inspire the people around you! I'll be featuring submissions on my platforms to help spread positivity!” she added.

Sam and Catriona revealed that they are in a relationship last May while Catriona and Clint separated last February 2019.

