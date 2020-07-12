COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Andrea Torres on how she has beaten anxiety and learned how to condition herself to stay on the positive side
‘Prayer is the most powerful weapon’
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - July 12, 2020 - 12:00am

Absence does make the heart grow fonder, more so if you are inseparable lovers. Case in point: Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay who were drastically separated by the COVID-19 lockdown, she with her parents in Pasay City and he in his home with his son and their driver.

Thanks to Skype, the lovers were able not only to communicate with each other but also, as they did pre-lockdown, work out together. Of course, it didn’t suffice and can’t compensate for, as the song puts it, the nearness of you.

Here’s Andrea opening her heart.

What have you discovered about yourself during the lockdown?

“That I still like the same things. All that free time allowed me to revisit old habits like reading and writing. I think the last time I did that was when I was in high school. It’s nice to know I’m still very much in touch with that side of me.

“Something that’s new to me is finding out that I actually enjoy doing business. I recently opened a food delivery business with my mom and I’m also selling electric masks with Derek. I like the whole process. I’ll continue doing this even after the lockdown.”

‘When I saw Derek as soon as the lockdown was eased, I ran to him to get my long-overdue hug.’

What were your fears and worries at paano mo na-overcome ’yon?

“I’m the type of person who plans things ahead. I’m a Taurus. We’re practical people and we need security. I want to have an idea of what will happen for at least the next month. The pandemic and the lockdown were so sudden and the feeling of uncertainty was initially so uncomfortable for me.

“But as with anything in life, prayer is the most powerful weapon. I really took time with my conversations with the Lord and with myself. I know with all problems, the crucial part is how you handle them so I have to condition myself to stay on the positive side of things always.”

You had a chance to bond with your parents, something you were not able to do because you were busy with work. How was it?

“I genuinely love the company of my parents. I’m fortunate to have them as my best friends. So, really, anything and everything — from the silliest to the more pressing ones.

Asked if she would keep it a secret or tell the whole world once she and Derek (shown during their trip abroad) decided to get married, Andrea said, ’It’s something to be proud of and celebrated.’

Sabi ni Derek (who was with his son and driver), madalas naman kayo mag-communicate via Skype and you were even working out together pero siempre iba pa rin ‘yung nagkikita ng personal.

What did you miss about Derek during that time?

“Yeah definitely. Iba pa rin yung andyan sa tabi mo, nahahawakan mo, naamoy mo… just his whole presence. Before the lockdown, we saw each other almost every day. We do most of our activities together. I missed taking care of him and attending to his needs.”

How was your first meeting after the easing of the lockdown?

“Wow, how can I put it into words? Grabe ‘yung longing. I remember the moment I saw him, I ran to him to get my long-overdue hug!”

Derek told me in an interview that he has found the “right one” in you, the woman he would like to marry and to be with for life. How do you feel about that?

“Of course, I’m very happy. That’s the goal naman talaga.”

Anong mayroon si Derek na sa tingin mo pang-habang buhay na siya?

“Our lives just fit seamlessly and also our families. It’s been so easy from the very start. So easy that it stood out for the both of us.”

Even during the pandemic, gossip goes around. People are wondering why you are fond of wearing black. They suspect that you are trying to hide something. Paki-clarify.

“Hahaha!!! Oo nga, eh. I just like wearing black and white. Don’t worry, when the time comes, I won’t hide it.”

If ever you decide to get married, will you keep it secret (like most maaarteng artista) or you will tell the whole world?

“It’s something to be proud of and celebrated.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

