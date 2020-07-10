COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mikoy Morales, one of the producers of GMA Artist Center’s virtual show How Do You Feel?: Usapang Artista: ‘Malaking tulong that we are doing the show kasi dito ako naging busy ulit, which is hinahanap ng katawan ko yung pagiging productive.
Mikoy wants Usapang Artista to continue after quarantine
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2020 - 12:00am

We would see Mikoy Morales on TV twice a week, sending viewers in stitches as a regular in Bubble Gang Friday nights and as the character Roxy in the sitcom Pepito Manaloto on Saturdays. Then the pandemic happened, halting everything in production. Still, Mikoy is thankful that despite the current situation, he is able to devote himself to his other interest, which is producing a show.

The comedian is one of the producers of How Do You Feel?: Usapang Artista, GMA Artist Center’s virtual roundtable discussion with GMAAC artists expressing their views on relevant issues. With him, behind the show, are fellow Kapuso stars Benjamin Alves, Chynna Ortaleza and acting coach Ana Feleo.

Streaming on Saturdays, the online show is now on its fourth episode titled Womanhood, which featured Andrea Torres, Janine Gutierrez, Lauren Young, Cai Cortez, Mikee Quintos, Thia Thomalla and Athena Madrid. The recent episode and previous ones can still be viewed on GMA Artist Center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Malaking tulong that we are doing the show,” began Mikoy during a virtual media conference via Zoom, “kasi dito ako naging busy ulit but prior to this, hinahanap ng katawan ko yung pagiging productive.”

Mikoy is no stranger to this experience. In fact, he has produced shows and concerts before. “I used to do events, I used to do production work. Ang bago dito (Usapang Artista) is the editing. Dito ako natutong mahasa ng editing,” said the former Protege finalist, citing as example the challenge of reducing a three-hour video footage into a 30-minute clip.

“I enjoy doing production work and others aside from being on-cam because I think parang nagiging win-win siya eh whenever I do production work at may mga perspectives akong na-a-apply. What’s fun about this show is this is the first time na yung core ng production group are also artista like Ben, Chynna and Ana, and that’s something that I didn’t actually expect na mag-wo-work na ganito katagal, ka-efficient and ganito ka-exciting.”

Mikoy added that they’re planning to continue the show even after lockdown. “Even before naman whenever I don’t have a teleserye…and that’s why I don’t usually do teleserye (kasi) okey na ako dun sa Bubble Gang and Pepito Manaloto na once a week since I do other stuff also like I score films, sometimes I do events, sometimes I produce. Sana itong group na ‘to, itong How Do You Feel?, sana magtuloy-tuloy itong partnership namin with the Artist Center.”

Apart from taking his craft seriously, Mikoy, as a social media influencer, also values his freedom in speaking his mind on current political and social issues.

“Personally, I don’t feel limited in any way because I have been outspoken, not always, but I’ve been outspoken ever since I confirmed in my contract na hindi breach of contract to have political opinions,” he said, adding, “The most that I have right now is my influence on social media. Speaking up is not just you know para mag-ingay but to call out sa mga nakikita nating hindi dapat nangyayari. I wanna use my platform to educate and to encourage people to also speak up.”

