Sharon Cuneta opens up about ‘hundreds of millions’ debt, shares look of future home

MANILA, Philippines — After making headlines for over a week of social media turmoil and legal battles, “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared some good news today: Her family is rebuilding a new home.

“Ate Shawie,” as she’s fondly called, shared a picture of the house’s blueprints on her Instagram today.

“Finally finished signing ALL PAGES of the blueprints to our new house. Rebuilding the house I had demolished years ago to change from a vacation home into a forever home. This photo shows only about 1/6 of all that I signed. Add to those the other papers bookbound I had to sign every page of too! Hope we get the building permits soon. Am really building this for my babies,” she said.

According to her, despite the bad things that happened to her and her family, they still feel blessed in every way.

“When the original house was demolished, it took with it all their memories. It has taken us years to start rebuilding the new one because I got into debt of hundreds of millions,” she confessed.

“Now am okay. I pray that we are able to complete this before they all grow up, get married and move out!”

She shared that she entrusted their future home to some of the country’s best architects and building contractors.

“It was originally going to have 3,500sqm of floor area. Not anymore!!!”

In her other posts, she shared her pegs for the new home's design, including a "pugon" or furnace, a luxurious French kitchen, a cozy living room with "more pinks, light lavenders and light greens," and a library big enough to fit around 600,000 books.

Richard advises Sharon

In an Instagram Live video last June 29, Sharon broke down and defended her daughters KC Concepcion and Frankie Pangilinan from those comparing the two’s looks.

“I'm so sorry, honey. You don't deserve that,” Sharon told Frankie.

“And in the end, that's not what matters. Physical beauty fades. She's (KC) really beautiful, but they shouldn't do that to sisters, they shouldn't do that to children, they shouldn't do that to women. I am your mother. I am KC's mom, I'm your mom, I'm Yellie's mom. How dare they. I love you all equally.”

She admitted that she got sick because of the bashing.

"I didn't want to say this, but it has affected us mentally, emotionally. I got sick, because when it's emotional and mental, it will come out in the physical. I got sick. Kaya hindi ako tumataba dahil wala akong gana. Dalawang gabi 'yung dinner ko, dinuwal ko dahil sa stress.”

Last week, she aired her frustration about bashers.

“Kay tatapang na nating magbitiw ng 'di lang masasakit kung 'di 'di malunok na mga salitang parang hindi tayo magkakababayan. Masyado nang tino-tolerate, kung 'di man ine-encourage -- at karamihan ay binabayaran pa para manira ng kapwa,” she said.

She also said that although controversies are not new for her as a showbiz personality, it becomes a different story when it is her kids that are bashed and are dragged into politics.

“Sa showbiz kung saan lumaki ako, sanay kami sa intriga. At alam namin kung sino ang nang-iintriga sa amin. Sanay kaming humaharap sa isa’t-isa sa interviews at sa sagutan hanggang magkalinawan,” she said.

“Ngayon, anumang bukambibig ko, ng sinoman sa mga anak kong may kanya-kanya namang isip, ay pipilipitin at ididikit sa anumang ginagawa o sinasabi ng kanilang ama sa pagiging politiko niya. Damay kami kahit may iba’t-iba naman kaming issue. At ang baluktot, pilit itinutuwid.”

As such, the multi-awarded actress said she’s just leaving everything to God.

“Bahala na ang Diyos sa amin. Siya naman ang may control sa lahat. Huwag natin bolahin ang ating sarili na tao ang may control sa lahat. Bukas puede magunaw ang mundo kung nanaisin ng Diyos. Dapat ang kaluluwa mo ang sure na ihanda mo. Ganon lang po. God bless us all.”

In an interview with TV and radio host Ogie Diaz, actor Richard Gomez shared a message for his former love team partner amid everything that she is facing.

“’Yon ang problema, kasi sa social media anybody can just post anything -- pag-post ng opinyon nila, post ng galit nila. Siguro tayong mga artista, we have to accept the fact na mayroong may gusto sa atin at mayroong ayaw,” Richard said.

“So minsan, masakit at napupuno ka na. Kahit naman ako sumasagot ako sa mga ganyan. Tao rin tayo na nasasaktan. Taong may damdamin. Kahit naman ako madaling mapikon, so ang ginagawa ko, kung kaya ko silang i-delete, dini-delete ko sila. Kung kaya so silang i-block, bina-block ko sila.”