Cayabyab with Smokey Mountain members performing "Da Coconut Nut."
WWF-Philippines via Facebook
Smokey Mountain holds virtual reunion for Donsol families affected by pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and '90s singing group Smokey Mountain reunited again yesterday for an online concert via Facebook Live for another leg of "#Conservatunes -- World Wildlife Fund for Nature Philippines" fundraising concert series.

The fundraising concert aimed to support the Butanding Interaction Officers (BIO) of Donsol, Sorsogon, whose livelihoods have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and around 200 families in the area also affected by the situation.

“This reunion concert for the benefit of WWF-Philippines has gotten the Smokey Mountain members to team up into different groups. I am excited to see the members from the two batches team up for a Smokey Mountain repertoire which you get to hear differently,” Cayabyab said.

“I am pleased to be part of #Conservatunes. I believe that civilian action is needed to help the many pockets of communities who need immediate attention for certain basic needs. I also believe that we are all connected in many ways. Our environment should be everyone’s concern and I thank WWF-Philippines for doing a valiant effort in helping out and mobilizing the citizens themselves to care for and preserve our planet the best way we can for our future and the generations to come,” he added.

"Currently, there are around 50 BIOs in Donsol and they have been affected by this pandemic. Because of the lack of income, they have been struggling to feed their families," said Smokey Mountain member Tony Lambino, who is now assistant secretary at the Department of Finance.

"Our goal is to help not only the BIOs but also to help more than 200 families in Donsol."

Apart from helping feeding the families, the group's member Anna Fegi said they also target to provide the locals new equipment that they can use once their livelihoods restart.

Apart from a live interview session with Mr. C, the group showed pre-recorded performances of their iconic tunes that Cayabyab composed like "Da Coconut Nut" and "Freedom."

Launched last May 2020, “#Conservatunes” aims to raise awareness for the environment and lend a helping hand to people in need through online concerts headlined by some of the biggest names in the local music scene.

Smokey Mountain was a singing group formed by Cayabyab in the '90s. The members include Lambino, Shar Santos, Chedi Vergara, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Jayson Angangan, James Coronel, Geneva Cruz and Fegi. 

Chedi was live from Australia, Shar from Las Vegas and Anna, who just gave birth last May, from Cebu. — Video from YouTube/Anna Fegi

RELATED: Ryan Cayabyab's COVID-19 benefit concert series raises P13.8M in just a week

Philstar
