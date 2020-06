'Down to earth' Angel Locsin goes viral for riding tricycle back ride

MANILA, Philippines — True to her word, Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is doing everything she can along with her documentary team to help Filipino citizens during the ongoing coronavirus crisis as part of the public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” candid photos online revealed.

Airing every Sunday evening on the Kapamilya Channel, "Iba 'Yan" is a docu-format series that features ordinary citizens who provided extraordinary examples of "pakikisama, pakikipagkapwa and bayanihan."

Related: What to expect from Angel Locsin's new 'Iba 'Yan' docu-series

In a virtual media briefing last week, Angel promised that “Iba ‘Yan” offers more than simple media coverage for their show’s subjects.

“Hindi lang tayo magtatapos sa kwentuhan lang. Hindi lang to simpleng interview-interview lang, ipapakilala namin kayo sa TV. We'll try our very best na makatulong din kami sa inyo kung papaano kami tumutulong, kung ano ang mga kailangan ninyo para makatulong pa kayo, so susubukan namin sa aming munting paraan para gumaan-gaan kung anuman 'yung mga iniisip ng mga taong 'yun.”

This holds up with praises offered by a netizen who personally saw Angel and her team and recalled their courteousness on-the-ground.

“Napakadown to earth mo, Darna. Sobrang nakakahiya na makipag usap sa’yo lalo na nung tinanong mo pangalan namin. Pati future husband (Neil Arce), ang bait lalo na rin po ‘yung mga staff mo. Sana next time ma-hug naman kita with picture. At sana mainterview nyo rin kami,” an online user’s now-viral post read.



In photos, Angel is seen helping prepare food, interacting with a family and even boarding a tricycle.