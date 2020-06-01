Calida fires back at Coco Martin during ABS-CBN franchise hearing

MANILA, Philippines — In today's congressional hearing on issues linked to the ABS-CBN Corp.’s legislative franchise, Solicitor General Jose Calida broke his silence on the criticism he received from Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.

"If I had not been the SolGen, I would have called his bluff and make him eat his words," Calida said.

Calida claimed that ABS-CBN stars used their social media accounts to speak out against the government in desperation.

"Stars and celebrities have taken to social media to rail against what they perceive to be oppression on the part of the government. In desperation, they would want to use their influence over their multitudes of fans to muddle the issue and drum up support for their network," Calida said.

Last month, Coco fumed at Calida for having a hand on the ABS-CBN shutdown.

"Hindi man ako kasing talino ng iba, alam ko at malinaw sa akin na mali at kawalang katarungan ang tanggalan ng hanapbuhay ang ilang libong empleyado," Coco said.

"Maraming maraming salamat Solicitor General Joe Calida at sa bumubuo ng National Telecommunications Commission sa kontribusyon niyo sa ating bayan! Tinatarantado ninyo ang mga Pilipino!” he added.

Days after, Coco apologized to the solicitor general for his remarks.

"Pasensya na po kayo kung may nasabi po kami na galit sa aming dibdib at sana maunawaan niyo din po ‘yon!” Coco said.

