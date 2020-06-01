Solon cites 'May Bukas Pa' to make case for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales recalled that the ABS-CBN teleserye "May Bukas Pa" helped boost tourism in Bacolor, Pampanga.

In his speech during today's House hearing on ABS-CBN franchise renewal, Gonzales also recalled that ABS-CBN helped Pampanga in the aftermath of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in the 1990s.

Gonzales clarified that he has no interest in the outcome of the issue but wanted to see ABS-CBN on air again as a Filipino.

“I have no vested interest in the outcome of this issue. Hindi po ako investor, hindi po ako artista. Isa lang po akong Pilipino na gustong makita muli ang ABS-CBN,” he said.

It can be recalled that the 2009 drama series "May Bukas Pa" was re-ran on ABS-CBN before the network signed off last May 5. Last year, Bacolor, Pampanga residents recounted in a 65th anniversary video for ABS-CBN how the series starring Zaijian Jaranilla changed their lives since the series was set in their town.

Meanwhile, Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun and Quezon City Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento blamed the National Telecommunications Commission for the network's shutdown.

“From March 10 to May 5, the House never heard of relevant developments from the National Telecommunications Commission. And in an unprecedented turnaround, the NTC issued a cease-and-desist order catching all of us flat-footed,” Fortun said.

“They violated their own rules. This is a disrespect to Congress. Huwag po tayong pumayag na insultuhin tayo,” Sarmiento added.

RELATED: Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN franchise renewal anew

'Pwede na pala ikaw lumabas': Solon roasted after playing Kim Chiu video at ABS-CBN session