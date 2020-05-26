'Pwede na pala ikaw lumabas': Solon roasted after playing Kim Chiu video at ABS-CBN session

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens are telling Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP) to go home after starting his long argument against granting ABS-CBN a new franchise by playing Kim Chiu’s viral “Bawal Lumabas” video during the Tuesday House joint session between the Committee on Legislative Franchises and Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

“Meron po akong prinepare na konting slides sana maipakita muna bago ako magpatuloy,” the House Deputy Speaker said with a straight face, before presenting a 30-second snippet of the now-successful Kim Chiu rant.

This did not sit well with social media users, who came to Kim’s defense and pointed out that Marcoleta’s move was completely irrelevant to the topic at hand.

Dear Mr. Congressman Marcoleta. Using Kim Chiu's controversial statement to deliver your point is distasteful humor and a form of shaming that is uncalled for. #IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/60ghaJvNiu — JO Belle Plama (@plama_jobelle) May 26, 2020

Wow. Using Kim Chiu for their presentation in the House. That was supposed to be factual and relevant as an attestation? That was clearly chasing clout and attention from the same ppl treating it as a mere joke. What a troll. Disappointing. #IbalikAngABSCBN — ???????????????????????????????????? ????????? (@exolcbpony) May 26, 2020

Marcoleta using Kim Chiu's viral video and other Celebrities from the said network is a form of Unprofessionalism.#IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/5F2kZgCXp7 — Melody De Nueve (@NueveMelody) May 26, 2020

Instead of repeating answered issues, playing irrelevant videos and spreading misinformation, Cong. Marcoleta should have at least presented new inputs and pieces of evidence on why the ABS-CBN franchise must not be renewed. But he did not. #IbalikAngABSCBN — JP ???????? (@dumidyeypee) May 26, 2020

After the video, Marcoleta was able to cite an exact Bible verse (John 8:32) yet still failed to provide specific references to back up his allegations against the media network.

Inconsistencies and misinformation in the lawmaker’s arguments were observed by online users, including veteran journalist Karen Davila.

This is such a strange argument. Cong Marcoleta says ABSCBN has been operating more than 50 years & thats against the law. GMA7 TV was launched in 1961. So that means they’ve been operating 59 yrs. Is that against the law? Just a question. #ABSCBNFranchiseRenewal — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) May 26, 2020

FALSE. The Department of Labor and Employment have long cleared ABS-CBN on these allegations during the Senate hearing about their franchise.



It is also Rep. Marcoleta who proposed the 1,000 PHP budget for Commission on Human Rights before. https://t.co/kgRSlfhE1X — Fact-check PH (@factcheckPH_AE) May 26, 2020

Marcoleta: Insists ABS-CBN should stop airing because it reached the "maximum" 50 years franchise.



*If that's the case, other networks like GMA should be closed down too. #IbalikAngABSCBN #KapamilyaForever #LabanKapamilya — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????? (@iMelAljon) May 26, 2020

There's no gentler way to put it and you don't deserve it if there was.



Bobo ka, Marcoleta. #IbalikAngABSCBN — Juan Miguel Severo ?????‍???? (@TheRainBro) May 26, 2020

Our congressmen, ladies and gentlemen. — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) May 26, 2020

While it appears that Marcoleta failed to present a legitimate case against ABS-CBN, he did successfully further Kim's career by giving the "Bawal Lumabas" video free publicity.

It may have even worked in the Kapamilya star’s favor, having reached two of three government branches in just over a week.

As of this writing, the Supreme Court is the only government branch that has not yet quoted Kim's "Bawal Lumabas."