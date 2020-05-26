YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP) plays Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu's "Bawal Lumabas" video during a May 26, 2020 Congress joint session.
'Pwede na pala ikaw lumabas': Solon roasted after playing Kim Chiu video at ABS-CBN session
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens are telling Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP) to go home after starting his long argument against granting ABS-CBN a new franchise by playing Kim Chiu’s viral “Bawal Lumabas” video during the Tuesday House joint session between the Committee on Legislative Franchises and Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

“Meron po akong prinepare na konting slides sana maipakita muna bago ako magpatuloy,” the House Deputy Speaker said with a straight face, before presenting a 30-second snippet of the now-successful Kim Chiu rant.

This did not sit well with social media users, who came to Kim’s defense and pointed out that Marcoleta’s move was completely irrelevant to the topic at hand.

After the video, Marcoleta was able to cite an exact Bible verse (John 8:32) yet still failed to provide specific references to back up his allegations against the media network.

Inconsistencies and misinformation in the lawmaker’s arguments were observed by online users, including veteran journalist Karen Davila.

While it appears that Marcoleta failed to present a legitimate case against ABS-CBN, he did successfully further Kim's career by giving the "Bawal Lumabas" video free publicity.

It may have even worked in the Kapamilya star’s favor, having reached two of three government branches in just over a week.

Related: 'Umabot ako sa Malacañang!': Kim Chiu celebrates 'Bawal Lumabas' success

As of this writing, the Supreme Court is the only government branch that has not yet quoted Kim's "Bawal Lumabas."

