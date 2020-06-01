YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
From left: Actress-politician Vilma Santos; politician and former broadcaster Loren Legarda
Philstar.com, The STAR/File
Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN franchise renewal anew
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2020 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos-Recto defended ABS-CBN in a House hearing on the TV network's franchise today.

“With the present situation of ABS-CBN, I am sad that 11,000 employees may be displaced. As a part of the entertainment industry, I share sentiments of the talents of ABS-CBN,” the veteran actress said.

Vilma is sponsoring House Bill 4305, which seeks to grant 25 years of franchise for ABS-CBN.

Kapamilya star Ruffa Gutierrez thanked Vilma for her remarks for the Kapamilya network.

“Napakahusay nyong magsalita. Thank you for defending the entertainment industry and ABS-CBN. We love you Ate Vi!!!!!! #IbalikAngABSCBN,” Ruffa said.

#IbalikAngABSCBN is trending on Twitter today, with different personalities voicing out their support for the network.

“Go Cong.Vilma Santos Recto! Thank You! #IbalikAngABSCBN,” Roxy Liquigan wrote.

“Praying for our ABSCBN executives' hearing today. #IbalikAngABSCBN,” MJ Felipe wrote.  

“Today is the hearing of @HouseofRepsPH  for ABSCBN franchise, we are pleading for your good governance,” Min Bernardo wrote.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, former ABS-CBN journalist, also showed her support to her former employer.  

“I stand for the corporation's 11,000 employees composed of the rank and file, talents, professionals, my previous co-workers facing uncertainty with regard to their jobs at the worst possible time amid the pandemic,” she said. 

RELATED: 'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue

