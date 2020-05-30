Vic Damone show in Manila

Popular American singer-actor Vic Damone held a limited show in Manila on Dec. 24, 1960, Christmas Eve, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The show had two daily billings, at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., presented by Philippine International Artists Corp.

The show opened with overture and a special number by Caesar Velasco and His Society Band. The Reycard Duet and American entertainers Ann Reynolds and the Van Dorm Sisters were the front acts.

The appreciative audience gave Damone a standing ovation, captivated by his love songs.

The master of ceremonies was actor-director J. Eddie Infante.

The final number featured Damone and his guests singing Christmas carols. — RKC