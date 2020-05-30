YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Vic Damone
Vic Damone show in Manila
REMEMBER WHEN? - From the collection of DANNY DOLOR (The Philippine Star) - May 30, 2020 - 12:00am

Popular American singer-actor Vic Damone held a limited show in Manila on Dec. 24, 1960, Christmas Eve, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The show had two daily billings, at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., presented by Philippine International Artists Corp.

The show opened with overture and a special number by Caesar Velasco and His Society Band. The Reycard Duet and American entertainers Ann Reynolds and the Van Dorm Sisters were the front acts.

The appreciative audience gave Damone a standing ovation, captivated by his love songs.

The master of ceremonies was actor-director J. Eddie Infante.

The final number featured Damone and his guests singing Christmas carols. — RKC

SHOW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Geneva: America a humbling experience
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Barely recovered from jetlag as soon as she arrived from the States last February, Geneva Cruz reported to the set of Coming...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No Scrubs' for cleaning, 'Complicated' for hair cutting: Spotify lists popular 'quarantunes'
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Here’s a closer look at how our music taste betrays how we feel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli gives advice to Alden Richards, Army reservist aspirants
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli is happy to hear the news that his friend, Kapuso actor Alden Richards, is planning...
Entertainment
fbfb
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Lunch with my Papang
By Ricky Lo | 6 days ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in the time of ...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Angel Locsin's benefit 'ukay ukay' has in store: Her car, Liza Soberano's Versace shoes and more
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here are just some of the stars and their “segunda mano” treasures put out for bidding.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Darna ‘grounded’ temporarily
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
“Ding, ang bato!”
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Puto Latik Festival turns ‘10’ with online content and Ronnie Alonte
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
Doing things online is the norm these days, given the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Proof to this was the recent...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ben&Ben: Staying home and still making music together
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
The concert scene has been put on hold but the beat goes on even on lockdown.
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
What's the real score between Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza?
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Could these former housemates be soulmates?
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
WATCH: Julia Barretto shares how she shot a movie all by herself during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Tim was also "amazed" at how the actress was able to shoot a film — all by herself.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with