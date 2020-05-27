YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Sandara Park
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, file
Sandara Park plays cameo in K drama with 'Crash Landing on You' star
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop star Sandara Park is set to play a cameo role in the new K drama series "Dinner Mate" with "Crash Landing On You" star Seo Ji Hye.

According to a Soompi report, MBC revealed that Sandara, singer Tae Jin Ah and "SNL Korea" star Kim Won Hae would all be making cameos in the upcoming drama.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MBC’s upcoming drama “Dinner Mate” will feature a number of exciting cameo appearances! Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, “Dinner Mate” will tell the love story of a man and a woman who have grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. Through eating dinner together, they eventually recover their ability to feel emotion and begin to find love over food. Song Seung Heon will be starring in the drama as psychiatrist and food psychologist Kim Hae Kyung, while Seo Ji Hye will star as Woo Do Hee, the whimsical producing director (PD) of a web channel. On May 15, MBC revealed that Sandara Park, Tae Jin Ah, and Kim Won Hae would all be making cameos in the upcoming drama. Sandara Park will make a special appearance as a woman who suffers from an eating disorder and furtively seeks out Dr. Kim Hae Kyung in order to receive treatment. ? Trot singer Tae Jin Ah will appear as himself, playing the crucial role of bringing Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee together. ? Finally, Kim Won Hae will play a character who secretly harbors a great deal of emotional pain, which he carefully keeps hidden from everyone around him. ? Are you excited to see these three stars appear in this upcoming drama? “Dinner Mate” will premiere on May 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for the drama here! @daraxxi #sandarapark #dara

A post shared by ???? (@yxzai12) on

The former 2NE1 member will play as a woman who suffers from an eating disorder and furtively seeks out Dr. Kim Hae Kyung, which will be played by Song Seung Heon, in order to receive treatment.

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted a photo of her in the series.

"'Would you like to have dinner together' Cameo!!! It's been a long time since I had a lot of fun!!! Thank you everyone for taking care of me - this drama was so fun - I'm excited! I've seen it - I'm going to have a good time!!!" Sandara captioned her post in Korean.

Premiered last May 25, “Dinner Mate” is a love story of a man and a woman who have grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks.

Through eating dinner together, they eventually recover their ability to feel emotion and begin to find love over food.

RELATED: 18 'Crash Landing On You' film locations to crush on

'Crash Landing On You' star reportedly donates 200M Won to fight COVID-19

CRASH LANDING ON YOU SANDARA PARK
