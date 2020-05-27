Sandara Park plays cameo in K drama with 'Crash Landing on You' star

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop star Sandara Park is set to play a cameo role in the new K drama series "Dinner Mate" with "Crash Landing On You" star Seo Ji Hye.

According to a Soompi report, MBC revealed that Sandara, singer Tae Jin Ah and "SNL Korea" star Kim Won Hae would all be making cameos in the upcoming drama.

The former 2NE1 member will play as a woman who suffers from an eating disorder and furtively seeks out Dr. Kim Hae Kyung, which will be played by Song Seung Heon, in order to receive treatment.

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted a photo of her in the series.

"'Would you like to have dinner together' Cameo!!! It's been a long time since I had a lot of fun!!! Thank you everyone for taking care of me - this drama was so fun - I'm excited! I've seen it - I'm going to have a good time!!!" Sandara captioned her post in Korean.

Premiered last May 25, “Dinner Mate” is a love story of a man and a woman who have grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks.

Through eating dinner together, they eventually recover their ability to feel emotion and begin to find love over food.

