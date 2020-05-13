Bea Alonzo feeds jeepney drivers begging for money due to extended lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Despite nursing a heartache for ABS-CBN's shutdown and for the death of a relative she cannot visit because of the ongoing extanded enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo was able to help jeepney drivers begging money in the streets to feed their families.

"I recently lost a very close relative, hindi madali, mabigat sa dibdib," Bea shared on Instagram.

"While at home and grieving, my friend Rina, sent me a video from TV PATROL yesterday about the jeepney drivers out in the streets begging for money to feed their families. They have lost their source of income because of the pandemic."

Instead of becoming even more sad, Bea used what she saw from the news to be hopeful and to share hope to others in need.

"Minsan kapag mabigat ang loob mo at pakiramdam mo, pinagsakluban ka ng mundo, may magpapaalala sayo na may pwede kang gawin para may magbago," she said.

Bea, together with I Am Hope founder Rina Navarro, brought relief goods to the drivers yesterday. Bea posted the relief operation, thanking "TV Patrol" for letting the public know about the jeepney drivers' plight.

"Thank you TV Patrol for this story. Kung hindi dahil sa inyo, hindi namin makikita ang storya nila. Can’t be prouder of our team from I Am Hope who quickly responded and extend help to the jeepney drivers who have lost their source of income because of this pandemic,” she wrote.

I Am Hope Org raised more than P6M million to aid in the needs of frontliners and communities affected by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bea and the organization distrubuted 26 sacks of 25 kilos of rice, 288 packs of noodles, 60 liters of grape juice, 928 packs of powder milk, 240 packs of coffee, 26 packs of pandesal and three boxes of pork and beans.

Prior to this, Bea wrote and recited a poem to show her support for her mother network.

Also on Instagram, Bea posted a video of the poem with the caption “Naisipan kong sumulat kagabi. Para sa dalawang dekada.”

“Isa itong parinig. Mali. Isa itong reklamo. Mali. Isa itong pagpuna. Mali. Isa lamang itong pagbalik-tanaw kung paano ba nagkamuwang at nabuo ang pagkatao sa piling ng mga taong pinagkakatiwalaan at sa lugar na tinuring nang tahanan,” she began.

“Nagsimulang mangarap nung bata pa lang na humarap sa madla at magkaroon ng puwang sa industriyang hinahangaan. Ilang minuto, ilang segundo, ilang hakbang, ilang hinga, ilang luha, ilang sakit, ilang ngiti, ilang pighati, kayo ang pinipili. Na para bang isang batang hindi maruong sa mundo, walang muwang, nag-umpisang gumapang hanggang sa tulong mo, ako’y natuto nang tumayo,” Bea continued.

“Unti-unti. Isang hakbang pagkatapos ng isa, at isa pa, at isa pa. Lumakad papunta sa daang gusting tahakin. Hindi naging madali. Madalas nadadapa, madapas natatapilok, pero isa lang ang laging sigurado. May kamay na aakay sa ‘yo. May ilaw na laging gagabay sa ‘yo,” she added.

She ended the poem with “Nagkaroon ng tapang para harapin ang buhay habang kumakaway sa dating ako. Pula, berde, bughaw. Iikot muli ang roleta ng buhay. Hindi laging nasa ibaba. Umaasang iikot muli ang roleta. Hanggang sa muli, Kapamilya.”

