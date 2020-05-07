MOVIES
MUSIC
Anne Curtis and Peque Gallaga on the set of the 1997 fantasy movie "Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis."
Anne Curtis via Instagram, screenshot
Anne Curtis says goodbye to legendary director Peque Gallaga
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary film director Peque Gallaga passed away today due to pneumonia in a hospital in Bacolod City. He was 76.

Recently, Peque's fellow director, Lore Reyes, posted on Facebook the statement of Peque's family that he was in the hospital, but not due to rumored novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The family of Peque Gallaga would like to make this statement in regard to the news and [rumors] circulating about him. Peque Gallaga is in the hospital due to complications arising from past health conditions,” the statement said.

The veteran director was known for his films “Scorpio Nights,” “Unfaithful Wife,” “Magic Temple,” "Shake Rattle & Roll,” and “Oro Plata Mata,” to name a few. 

Reyes co-directed over 20 films with Gallaga, including "Shake Rattle & Roll 2," "Shake Rattle & Roll 3," "Shake Rattle & Roll 4," and "Baby Love."

Deni Bernardo, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor, was among Gallaga’s Production Design students in a short course hosted by Production Designers of the Philippines and Mowelfund.

“He jokingly introduced himself to us as the man who made Anne Curtis famous, because he directed Anne’s debut film ‘Magic Kingdom.’ He made fun of that movie, but he was always proud of it because despite the shoestring budget, he managed to make it an epic in both scale and commercial success,” Deni shared.

She described Peque as a “rock star” and generous mentor who shared everything he knew about filmmaking and production design.

“He would bring all the biggest stars in class, mostly those he worked with over the years like the iconic Cherie Gil, to boost our love for Philippine cinema,” she said.

“My fondest memory of him was him always saying how he missed ‘mental lovemaking’ or picking the brains of fellow legendary director Lino Brocka. He was so cool and unorthodox! We would always end a class doing something fun like street food snacking or a dance showdown. He was charming and never intimidating given all of his achievements.”

Upon learning that the director passed away, Anne quickly posted a tribute for him on Instagram.

“I will forever be grateful to him and Direk Lore for choosing me to be their Princess Dahlia.. it breaks my heart knowing that he won’t get to meet my own little Dahlia,” said the “Magic Kingdom” star, who named her firstborn after her first movie character.

“Direk Peque, thank you for giving me a role that would change my life forever. I will miss you and will treasure the memories and lessons you taught me in the craft of acting. Rest In Peace. I love you. My deepest condolences to the Gallaga Family.”

PEQUE GALLAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
ECQ rekindles Ai-Ai’s baking talent
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
While others are tearing apart their two-month-old hair in boredom during the extended ECQ, doing practically nothing more...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown
19 hours ago
ABS-CBN announced the multimedia platforms that will carry its shows a day after it signed off following a National Telecommunications...
Entertainment
fbfb
Morning reflections with Bernadette and friends
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
This quarantine season is making a lot of us feel anxious and maybe, a little cranky and down.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Mission Possible: Tom Cruise to film in space
2 hours ago
Tom Cruise will film his next Hollywood blockbuster on location -- 250 miles up in the air and orbiting the Earth once every...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Madonna, stars join scientists' call for world not to 'go back to normal'
2 hours ago
A host of celebrities and scientists including Madonna, Robert de Niro and a clutch of Nobel Prize winners have called for...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Welcome baby X Æ A-12: Musk, Grimes may face hardship registering name
2 hours ago
Fans hoping for clarity and perhaps some pronunciation tips were left floundering Wednesday after Elon Musk's girlfriend,...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan mark Archie's first birthday with book reading for COVID-19 benefit
3 hours ago
Archie, son of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marked his first birthday...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Inigo Pascual raises Philippine flag in 'Asia Rising Forever'
3 hours ago
Inigo Pascual delivers a funky sound in his latest single, “Should Be Me,” his new song launched under Tarsier...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with