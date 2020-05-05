MOVIES
Alden Richards considering to join military as reservist
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that he is considering to join the military as a reservist. 

In his Instagram live recently, Alden said he received an invitation from the Phillipine Air Force and he is considering it. 

"There was an invitation sent to me (by the Philippine Air Force) and I'm really considering to be part of it. I’m just clearing things up with the management,” Alden said. 

The "Hello Love Goodbye" actor said he wanted to be a part of the military to express his concern for the country. 

“Siyempre it's a way of being part of people who are really concerned sa Pilipinas and I want to be part of it,” Alden said. 

Alden is not the first Kapuso actor to join the military if he decided to. 

Dingdong Dantes was recently named Lieutenant Commander while Rocco Nacino is Petty Officer 3rd Class, both with the Philippine Navy.

