Alden Richards (left) and Maine Mendoza, also known as the phenomenal love team "AlDub."
Philstar.com/File
AlDub fans rejoice 'Kalyeserye' comeback
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Kalyeserye," the “Eat Bulaga” segment that launched the love team of Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, is making a comeback as the longest noontime show will air its episodes again.

In its Twitter account, “Eat Bulaga” posted a photo of the "Kalyeserye."  

“Tutok lang sa inyong ga TV mga Dabarkads! Enjoy your tanghalian kasama ang inyong mga Dabarkads at iba pang throwback episode ng Eat Bulaga,” it said.

Fans of the AlDub love team showed their excitement for the comeback as #ALDUBKalyeSeryeAngSimula has been trending on Twitter with over 194,000 tweets.

“Ngayon na lang ulit ako manonood ng Eat Bulaga mula noong hindi na sila Live. Because of Kalyeserye,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Is Eat Bulaga seriously going to rerun AlDub Kalyeserye? The memories! Those were the days,” another posted.

“Di ako masyadong nakatulog, gusto ko lunes n, Excited ulet mapanuod Ang aking number 1 Phenomenal loveteam, my Multimedia idols ALDEN RICHARD and MAINE MENDOZA...thank you EB and GMA marinig nyo rin Ang aming hinaing,” another user commented.

"Kalyeserye" reinvented “Eat Bulaga” as they shattered rating records and even broke social media records. It also filled the 55,000-seated Philippine Arena during Alden and Yaya Dub's first screen meeting.

RELATED: Twitter pays homage to #AlDub3Years

