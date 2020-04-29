COVID-19 survivor Christopher de Leon donates plasma

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran film and television actor Christopher de Leon, who recently won the battle for his life against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is now helping save lives offscreen by donating much-needed blood plasma that would benefit critical patients afflicted with the same illness.

This was revealed in a photo posted by his wife Sandy Andolong, where Christopher is seen seated and linked to a bag of his plasma while posing with St. Luke's Medical Center personnel.

“Done...Hubby donated his plasma this afternoon. Thank you to all the doctors & staff of St. Luke’s Global for your help & assistance. All honor & glory to GOD,” Sandy’s Tuesday post read.

Christopher tested positive for the coronavirus last month and retested negative just a few weeks ago, pledging to donate plasma upon recovery.

The immune system of those who contracted the coronavirus developed antibodies against it. These virus-fighting agents are found in the liquid part of the blood known as plasma.

COVID-19 survivors can donate their blood from which antibody-rich plasma will be extracted, which would then be transfused to currently-infected patients to boost their immune system and possibly boost their recovery.

