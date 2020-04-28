Julie Anne San Jose’s latest no.1 single reaches 7 countries

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — After making over five million Spotify streams for her rendition of Join The Club's "Nobela," "Asia's Pop Diva" Julie Anne San Jose returns with her 2020 comeback track “Better” at the top of the charts.

The original song, written by Julie herself, debuted at the top of the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart upon its release. This comes after the track's number one ranking on the iTunes Pre-Order chart for 12 consecutive days, also following all her previous number one debuts on the iTunes charts such as her previous singles "Isang Gabi," "Regrets," and her "Breakthrough" album.

Additionally, Julie has been featured as the cover of this week's Spotify New Music Friday Philippines playlist. The song has also been playlisted on Spotify New Music Friday playlists across Asia, including the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records, the synth pop anthem, which is produced by frequent collaborator singer-songwriter-producer Fern, speaks about moving on and being a better person after coming from a toxic relationship.

With this song, Julie hopes to move forward and bring empowerment to everyone experiencing the same, so things could all get "better."

