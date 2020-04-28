MOVIES
MUSIC
Julie Anne San Jose on the cover of this week's Spotify New Music Friday Philippines playlist.
Universal Records PH/Released
Julie Anne San Jose’s latest no.1 single reaches 7 countries
(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — After making over five million Spotify streams for her rendition of Join The Club's "Nobela," "Asia's Pop Diva" Julie Anne San Jose returns with her 2020 comeback track “Better” at the top of the charts.  

The original song, written by Julie herself, debuted at the top of the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart upon its release. This comes after the track's number one ranking on the iTunes Pre-Order chart for 12 consecutive days, also following all her previous number one debuts on the iTunes charts such as her previous singles "Isang Gabi," "Regrets," and her "Breakthrough" album.

Additionally, Julie has been featured as the cover of this week's Spotify New Music Friday Philippines playlist. The song has also been playlisted on Spotify New Music Friday playlists across Asia, including the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records, the synth pop anthem, which is produced by frequent collaborator singer-songwriter-producer Fern, speaks about moving on and being a better person after coming from a toxic relationship.

With this song, Julie hopes to move forward and bring empowerment to everyone experiencing the same, so things could all get "better." 

RELATED: Universal Records denies involvement in 'Iisang Dagat'

KAPUSO POP SUPERSTAR JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Canadian stars unite for COVID-19 fundraiser
16 hours ago
Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday...
Entertainment
fbfb
'For love and unity': Imelda Papin on joining Philippines-China music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Imelda is trending on Twitter with social media users alleging that she committed treason against the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Universal Records denies involvement in 'Iisang Dagat'
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
In a statement released today, the recording studio said they want to clear that they are not involved in making the&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
'We unstan': Memes poke fun at Imelda Papin's 'Iisang Dagat' music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
“Iisang Dagat,” the controversial song that calls for unity between China and the Philippines amid the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
International theater actress named new Promil kid
35 minutes ago
Whether it’s her exceptional talents, good looks and grit, theater actress Sheena Bentoy is the new face to watch...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Intimations of mortality (Or, what COVID-19 survivors learned from the experience)
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
“I learned to confront my mortality and to reassess what is essential in life.”
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Millennial distributor of music instruments reaches out to communities
By Gil Villa | 12 hours ago
Businessman-musician Gemmo Berin has kept himself busy distributing relief goods to communities from the time the government...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
WWII veteran tops UK music charts after record COVID-19 fundraiser
15 hours ago
A 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Mabuhay ka!': Vice Ganda honors COVID-19 frontliner sister
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The “It’s Showtime” host said that his sister initially told him that she studied Medicine to take...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with