Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Catriona Gray using quarantine time to learn Tagalog
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — What keeps you busy during the lockdown? Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared how she spends her free days: by reading and taking Tagalog lessons online.

In her Instagram account, Catriona asked her followers for recommendations for good reads or online courses.

“Can you guys recommend any good reads or online courses? Am currently undertaking an online course, as well as my tagalog lessons online and reading!” she wrote.

“I just finished the book Educated by Tara Westover and LOVED it and am taking a course on improving memory and comprehension for faster learning! But would love to hear your suggestions!” she added.

In another post, the Filipina-Australian beauty said she wanted to share the stories of the Filipino people as an Arts Ambassador for the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

“I feel that there's no better way to learn and appreciate than through the sharing of stories. As Arts Ambassador 2020 of the Philippine National Commission of Culture and the Arts, this is what I want to share - the stories of the Filipino people,” she said.

“Join me as I discover and rediscover the local beauty, culture and sights of our diverse and unique country, all the while taking you along every step of the way. Through my eyes, to yours. Where will we #RaiseTheFlag next? Tara! Samahan ninyo ako! Libutin natin ang Pilipinas!” she added. 

 

