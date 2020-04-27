The post-COVID-19 concert scenario (Second of two parts)

Be ready with your gloves and masks and to strictly observe social/physical distancing as you attend a concert when COVID-19 is over (let’s hope and pray that it will be soon).

Listen to the experts talk about what concerts will be like by then.

Will it take time for people to attend concerts?

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga: My opinion only: Concerts won’t be back in full swing until 2021. We’ll need to be sure that the infections from this virus get to a manageable level first.

Pops Fernandez

Pops Fernandez: I am expecting quite a change on the entertainment scene as well as in the other businesses. We are all affected by this...everyone, every business, worldwide. I am hoping, though, that the people will be longing for entertainment, especially after this quarantine. As in the past, when we go through low moments, the people usually want to take their mind off their worries and entertainment is one of the forms of release.

Renen de Guia, Ovation Productions: If we do things properly, last quarter of this year should be OK, but for sure early next year.

Basil Valdez

Basil Valdez: It is sad that it will take some time for people to attend live concerts again.

Hajji Alejandro

Hajji Alejandro: I honestly think that it would take some time before live music concerts will be held because of two reasons — 1.) people would be fearful to attend because they know that social distancing would be next to impossible to observe, and 2.) concert producers would be extremely wary to gamble their money given the odds in the coming days and months.

Danee Samonte greeted on his birthday by Air Supply duo Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell.

Danee Samonte, Steve O’Neal Productions: People might take a lot of time to watch concerts again given that you need to practice some safe distancing, not unless an honest-to-goodness cure for COVID-19 is discovered.

Nonoy Zuñiga

(Dr.) Nonoy Zuñiga: I believe so. We are all dependent on epidemiology which is the study of who gets sick and why in a particular country and it’s also to gather data essential for the management, evaluation and planning of services for the prevention, control and treatment of diseases and other health-related matters. The virus has an unprecedented impact on our economy. It would take a sizeable amount of time to recover what we have lost financially.

If ever, would there be changes in how concerts would be held?

Lea: As for changes, temperature checks at the door should be mandatory; no one with a fever should be allowed to attend a show, and masks should be required by every theater/concert-goer.

Pops: I am sure we can find different ways to entertain, especially now with the help of technology.

Renen: Ideally, there shouldn’t be changes. If it’s not safe, then let’s not do concerts. We are always open, though, to creative possibilities that will work.

Basil: Not unless there is an assurance that this pandemic has actually subsided or has ended. When that happens, then everyone in the audience wouldn’t have to go through the discomfort of wearing a mask.

Hajji: (Same as his answer in question No. 1).

Danee: Again, that depends if a cure for the virus is discovered. The sooner it is discovered the better for everyone.

Nonoy: Concerts are usually presented “live.” It involves a lot of manpower (props, technical and production staff) and logistics. And the audience? They come in, watch and enjoy the show, especially with friends around.

Would wearing masks be a “must” and how would physical/social distancing (if enforced) be observed?

Lea: In South Korea, masks are already required in order to sit in a seat. That should be required here, too. As for social distancing, it would probably just be better to wait until we can do shows as close to normal as possible. Which would mean people would be seated shoulder to shoulder. That means, waiting a while longer before live shows come back.

Pops: Wearing masks will probably be part of the new requirements. As far as social distancing is concerned, again I’m sure we can find ways to come up with something so that we can still bring joy through entertaining and yet make sure that everyone’s safety is attended to.

Renen: We really hope that by the time concerts resume, COVID-19 would have been defeated or that there would already be a vaccine available. Even if deemed already safe, there is no harm in applying the basics such as wearing a mask, six-feet apart in queue, temperature check upon entry, one or two seats apart inside. To do this social distancing in a concert, though, will effectively reduce the gross potential by at least one half. With a reduced potential and today’s fees that major artists ask, concerts will not be viable unless, of course, artists would cooperate by commensurately reducing their fees in a spirit of collaboration with concert producers.

Basil: Producers wouldn’t have to worry about having a half-filled venue due to social distancing. And the performing artists’ freedom of expression wouldn’t have to be curtailed.

Hajji: I believe that even after the pandemic, people will still be wearing masks as part of the “new normal” wherever they go, especially to a concert. In my opinion, the holding of concerts will be and should be contingent to the discovery of the cure/vaccine against this dreaded virus.

Danee: Wearing masks may be the new normal in concerts and the “beso-beso” will take a while to return.

Nonoy: Do you think it would be fun to watch a show with the audience wearing masks and practicing social distancing? Awkward, di ba? And what happens if somebody starts sneezing or coughing? But one can still do an online show with fund-raising as long as it is supported by sponsors. But then again, that will depend on economics.

