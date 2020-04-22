MOVIES
MUSIC
TV host Gretchen Ho
Alco Guerrero via ABS-CBN/Released
Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated personal protective equipment (PPEs).

In her Twitter account, Gretchen asked her followers if there are similar cases in their area.

“Hmm. I've been receiving reports from various sources also about this -- hospitals charging patients for donated PPEs. Our group is thinking if we should label our 'donated' PPEs as such. Hospitals need funds BUT kawawa naman ang mga pasyente. Any similar case in your area?” Gretchen wrote.

Gretchen asked legal counsel and 2012 bar topnotcher Ignatius Michael "Mickey" Ingles if it is legal for hospitals to charge for PPEs they got for free.

“I can’t think of a law that would make it illegal for them to charge for the donated PPEs. Once you donate, it’s theirs na rin kasi. So they can do what they want with it, which includes charging for it. Might be better to make it a conditional donation to prevent it,” Ingles replied.

Based on Ingles' response, Gretchen asked people donating PPEs to make a conditional agreement so that hospitals will not charge for the donations.

If a hospital fails to honor the agreement, the donor can pullout the remainder of the donations or ask the hospital to reimburse the patients made to pay for the donated PPEs.

“Lesson: For those donating -- If you don't want hospitals to charge for your ‘donations,’ make a conditional agreement with them before giving them the PPEs, etc,” Gretchen wrote.

Doctor Justin Ho, Gretchen's brother, was recently featured on Al Jazeera's news regarding the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Gretchen posted the clip of her brother’s interview in her Twitter account.

“My soldier in the #Covid19 war, Dr. Justin Ho, featured on Al Jazeera. Proud of my brother. Thank you @barnabychuck @AJEnglish,” Gretchen proudly wrote.

Justin is an infectious disease specialist for children. In his interview, he said Filipinos have to take more roles in managing the triage.

“We have to take more roles in terms of managing the triage. Even us pediatricians, we are required to assess adults when they came in,” he said.  

“Right now we don't know who has the infection. When we go out there, when we met patients in the ER, it's very risky without any protection so it's really part of the anxiety on our part,” he added.   

When asked by Gretchen if hospitals should charge for donated PPEs, Dr. Justin said: “PPE should not be included for the charges muna."

Meanwhile, Makati Medical Center medical director and interim co-Chief Executive Officer Saturnino Javier posted a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page, saying that in their hospital, PPEs are provided to patients at no extra charge.  

“Donations and contributions to Makati Medical Center (particularly personal protective equipment – including masks, gowns, coveralls, gloves, etc) are provided to admitted patients at no extra charge. Any suggestion or insinuation that MMC profits from these donations is utterly misplaced,” Javier said.

“To cast aspersion on any healthcare facility that seeks to respond to this unprecedented medical crisis in the best manner possible is definitely unfair. As Medical Director and Interim Co-CEO of MMC, I will never allow and tolerate this misdeed under my watch,” he added.  

Posted by Makati Medical Center on Monday, April 20, 2020

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUA­RANTINE GRETCHEN HO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ogie Diaz fires back at Jay Sonza for calling him 'asymptopangit'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Last November, Ogie also slammed Jay after Jay called journalist Maria Ressa "ubod ng pangit."
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker as the "Queen of Self-Control."
Entertainment
fbfb
Ansel Elgort takes down nude photo after raising over $200k for COVID-19 relief
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The "The Fault In Our Stars" actor posed naked in a shower using just his hand to cover his manhood, aiming to get...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ronnie answers the call of duty
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
First, let’s give Ronnie Liang a round of applause (a standing ovation, if you may) for doing his duty as a frontliner,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Tom Rodriguez shares sketching talent to benefit workers displaced by Luzon lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is part of a fundraising drive for the benefit of drivers, street vendors and construction...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
2 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth bares new stunts for 'Extraction'
2 hours ago
In the new Netflix film "Extraction," Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
2 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth on working in India for new movie 'Extraction'
2 hours ago
In the new Netflix film "Extraction," Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pinoy vs Korean dramas: Film industry insiders share observations
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Last April 9, Filipino director Jose Javier "Joey" Reyes posted compelling questions on Twitter: “Just wondering...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Corona' over crown: Miss World England drops pageant duties to serve as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Miss World England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with