Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated personal protective equipment (PPEs).

In her Twitter account, Gretchen asked her followers if there are similar cases in their area.

Hmm. I've been receiving reports from various sources also about this -- hospitals charging patients for donated PPEs.



Our group is thinking if we should label our "donated" PPEs as such.



Hospitals need funds BUT kawawa naman ang mga pasyente. Any similar case in your area? https://t.co/9cnrc3yYOF — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 21, 2020

Gretchen asked legal counsel and 2012 bar topnotcher Ignatius Michael "Mickey" Ingles if it is legal for hospitals to charge for PPEs they got for free.

“I can’t think of a law that would make it illegal for them to charge for the donated PPEs. Once you donate, it’s theirs na rin kasi. So they can do what they want with it, which includes charging for it. Might be better to make it a conditional donation to prevent it,” Ingles replied.

Based on Ingles' response, Gretchen asked people donating PPEs to make a conditional agreement so that hospitals will not charge for the donations.

If a hospital fails to honor the agreement, the donor can pullout the remainder of the donations or ask the hospital to reimburse the patients made to pay for the donated PPEs.

“Lesson: For those donating -- If you don't want hospitals to charge for your ‘donations,’ make a conditional agreement with them before giving them the PPEs, etc,” Gretchen wrote.

Doctor Justin Ho, Gretchen's brother, was recently featured on Al Jazeera's news regarding the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Gretchen posted the clip of her brother’s interview in her Twitter account.

“My soldier in the #Covid19 war, Dr. Justin Ho, featured on Al Jazeera. Proud of my brother. Thank you @barnabychuck @AJEnglish,” Gretchen proudly wrote.

Justin is an infectious disease specialist for children. In his interview, he said Filipinos have to take more roles in managing the triage.

“We have to take more roles in terms of managing the triage. Even us pediatricians, we are required to assess adults when they came in,” he said.

“Right now we don't know who has the infection. When we go out there, when we met patients in the ER, it's very risky without any protection so it's really part of the anxiety on our part,” he added.

When asked by Gretchen if hospitals should charge for donated PPEs, Dr. Justin said: “PPE should not be included for the charges muna."

DATA is needed for proper allocation of resources. @itscharosoriano @AlyssaValdez2 @AmyAhomiro @MickeyInglesLaw #Covid19 #PH pic.twitter.com/X3gzNn4Jgy — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Makati Medical Center medical director and interim co-Chief Executive Officer Saturnino Javier posted a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page, saying that in their hospital, PPEs are provided to patients at no extra charge.

“Donations and contributions to Makati Medical Center (particularly personal protective equipment – including masks, gowns, coveralls, gloves, etc) are provided to admitted patients at no extra charge. Any suggestion or insinuation that MMC profits from these donations is utterly misplaced,” Javier said.

“To cast aspersion on any healthcare facility that seeks to respond to this unprecedented medical crisis in the best manner possible is definitely unfair. As Medical Director and Interim Co-CEO of MMC, I will never allow and tolerate this misdeed under my watch,” he added.