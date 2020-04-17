MOVIES
Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia have successfully delivered P308,000 worth of personal protective equipment donations to the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital as of Apr. 16, 2020.
Khalil Ramos via Instagram, screen grab
Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia deliver P300K in PPE donations to two hospitals
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia have successfully delivered P308,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) donations to the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital.

This came exactly two weeks after they launched a fundraising campaign with their friends called "#PayItForward," which aims to supply frontline healthcare workers at the concerned hospitals with meals and much-needed PPEs.

RELATED: Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos launch fundraiser for two hospitals

The initial two-week target of P300,000 was intended to purchase P130,000-worth of hazmat suits and P20,000 in meals per hospital.

But after the initiative exceeded its goal with a total of P354,198 raised as of last week, supplemented by donations from Vision Express and Lola Remedios, the Pay It Forward team was able to procure and deliver the following for both hospitals:

  • 400 hazmat suits (P650 per piece, or P260,000)
  • 2,400 face masks (P20 per piece, or P48,000)
  • 800 meals (for two weeks)
  • 100 face shields from Vision Express
  • 1,200 sachets from Lola Remedios

“Sa lahat nang nagtiwala sa amin sa [Pay It Forward] upang matulungan ang ating #Frontliners, MARAMING SALAMAT PO...lahat ito ay naging posible dahil sa tulong ninyo,” Gabbi posted Thursday.

