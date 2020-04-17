Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia deliver P300K in PPE donations to two hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia have successfully delivered P308,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) donations to the Ospital ng Parañaque 1 and Pasay City General Hospital.
We’ve successfully delivered all PPE donations worth 308,000 to OsPar 1 and Pasay City Gen! Muli, maraming salamat sa lahat ng tumulong sa ating mga frontliners sa Parañaque at Pasay! ???????? 400 PPE Suits - Php 260,000 (Php 650/ pc) 2,400 Face Masks - Php 48,000 (Php 20/ pc)
This came exactly two weeks after they launched a fundraising campaign with their friends called "#PayItForward," which aims to supply frontline healthcare workers at the concerned hospitals with meals and much-needed PPEs.
Hi guys! @TheKhalilRamos and I, together with our friends, are starting a fundraising campaign (@payitforward.ph on IG) for our FRONTLINERS in Ospital ng Parañaque 1 & Pasay City General Hospital ???????? Hope you guys can help us spread the word! Thank you and we appreciate it ♥? pic.twitter.com/6dFu4NXasA— Gabbi Garcia ? (@gabbi) April 2, 2020
The initial two-week target of P300,000 was intended to purchase P130,000-worth of hazmat suits and P20,000 in meals per hospital.
Hi guys! Kamusta kayo? @khalilramos and I, together with our friends @ninapatriciasantos & @joshdilay are starting a fundraising campaign (@payitforward.ph) for our FRONTLINERS in Ospital ng Parañaque 1 & Pasay City General Hospital ????????? SWIPE LEFT for more details! God bless and thank you in advance ♥? • ty for the art cards, @californiamaqui!
But after the initiative exceeded its goal with a total of P354,198 raised as of last week, supplemented by donations from Vision Express and Lola Remedios, the Pay It Forward team was able to procure and deliver the following for both hospitals:
- 400 hazmat suits (P650 per piece, or P260,000)
- 2,400 face masks (P20 per piece, or P48,000)
- 800 meals (for two weeks)
- 100 face shields from Vision Express
- 1,200 sachets from Lola Remedios
“Sa lahat nang nagtiwala sa amin sa [Pay It Forward] upang matulungan ang ating #Frontliners, MARAMING SALAMAT PO...lahat ito ay naging posible dahil sa tulong ninyo,” Gabbi posted Thursday.
Sa lahat nang nagtiwala saamin sa @payitforward.ph upang matulungan ang ating #Frontliners, MARAMING SALAMAT PO ????????? lahat ito ay naging posible dahil sa tulong ninyo ♥? • Nakapagpadala tayo ng: • ?400 PPEs ?2,400 Face Masks ?2,400 Sachets of @lolaremediosph ?200 Face Shields from @visionexpressph • WEEK 1 - ?200 Meals for OSPAR 1 ?200 Meals for PCGH • WEEK 2 ?200 Meals for OSPAR 1 ?200 Meals for PCGH • MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO MULA SA AMIN SA @payitforward.ph ! ???????????? • @khalilramos @ninapatriciasantos @joshdilay @pjtronco
