CK, Michael Kors, more fashion brands donate money, PPEs for COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — During these unprecedented circumstances of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s more important than ever that people stand strong together to support our people, communities, and industry.

In line with this, PVH Foundation is committing US $1M toward COVID-19 relief, including a $100,000 donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, benefitting the World Health Organization and other partners.

Giving back has been embedded in PVH Corp.’s culture throughout our nearly 140-year old history, and it is part of who they are as a company today.

“As I work with our global leadership team to address a responsible plan forward for our business, how we execute it as good corporate citizens is an important part of our discussions,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH. “There is no roadmap for this crisis, but I know that at PVH we have strong values and connections to our communities.”

According to him, as part of the immediate and ongoing funds to support our industry and the communities where we work and live, the company will make additional contributions to organizations that are addressing the needs of our global supply chain workforce as well as resiliency grants to local partners and community foundations addressing the needs of our communities seeing some of the biggest impacts.

“We started shipping 2M + units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that includes, isolation gowns, masks and face shields to the Montefiore Health System in New York to support healthcare workers. Through our Associate Relief Fund, corporate, retail and warehouse associates in the US who suffer a financial hardship as a result of contracting COVID-19 can receive grants to provide financial assistance,” he added.

The PVH Foundation will continue to match the donations of our associates in the US and Canada through our matching gift program.

“In addition to our $1M commitment, PVH had also made a 2M RMB (≈ $275,000 USD) contribution to the Chinese Society of the Red Cross as well as a $50,000 contribution to A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative to provide support and raise awareness for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger have donated products in the US and Netherlands to support frontline healthcare workers and will continue to give product where it is needed the most, for the greatest impact.

“We recognize that there will be a long road ahead. We will share updates as we navigate through these uncertain times and determine how we can best make an impact and continue driving fashion forward for good.”

Likewise, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, recently announced that its collective brands and their founders are donating more than $3 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings Limited.

“We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community. This is clearly a time for people to come together in every way and on every level, because we are all stronger in our united resolve. I want to thank Donatella and Michael for their personal commitments.”

In New York, the Michael Kors brand will donate $1 million to support local relief efforts. In addition, founder Michael Kors and John Idol will make personal contributions of an additional $1 million towards these efforts.

The combined $2 million donation will be distributed across the following organizations to support relief efforts in New York City: Two of New York City’s largest hospital systems, NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, will each receive $750,000 to support emergency patient care, financial relief to frontline medical staff, and related clinical and diagnostic research.

God’s Love We Deliver will receive $250,000 to fund meals to be delivered to the city’s most vulnerable individuals living with serious illness—people who are especially at risk during this time—across all five boroughs. The organization is a longtime philanthropic partner and beneficiary of support from Michael Kors.

A Common Thread, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief will receive $250,000 to provide financial relief for small businesses in the fashion community affected by the pandemic.

In Milan, Versace is donating a total of $500,000 to support local efforts in response to the pandemic. This is in addition to the ¥1 million that Versace donated in February to support the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

These additional funds will support the following organizations: San Raffaele Hospital will receive $400,000 to provide critical aid to the hospital’s intensive care unit for patients battling the COVID-19 virus and Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana, which will receive $100,000 for the “Italia, we are with you” project, an initiative to donate ventilators and medical equipment to the country’s hospitals.

Last month, Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer of Versace, announced that she and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, together personally donated €200,000 to the intensive care unit of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

In London, Jimmy Choo will donate $500,000 to support relief efforts both in the brand’s home country of the United Kingdom and also globally.

National Health Service COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together will receive $250,000 to support hospital staff, volunteers and others on the front line caring for COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will receive $250,000, enabling countries to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and supporting medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies.

