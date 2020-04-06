Regine Tolentino shares photo of new baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — TV host-dancer Regine Tolentino gave birth to her third daughter via caesarean delivery.

In her Instagram account, Regine posted a photo of her newborn with healthcare personnel surrounding the baby.

“At a time of uncertainty and anxiety, everyone is looking for a spark of hope, a miracle that will raise our spirits and make everything better. This blessing can come in any shape or form. Ours came on March 17, 2020 at 9:25pm,” Regine wrote.

Regine is in a relationship with director and photographer Dondi Narciso. Dondi shared on his Instagram post the post of Regine announcing their daughter's arrival.

Regine has two daughters from former husband Lander Vera-Perez.