Actress Iza Calzado
Iza Calzado via Instagram, screenshot
Iza Calzado says sorry for COVID-19 comment, shares experience having the virus
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado apologized for her Instagram comment that said novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was "the universe's way of making the world a better place moving forward."

In her Instagram post today, the "Encantadia" star explained that her comment did not intend to hurt anyone and was drawn from her innate attitude of seeing things with optimism.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello Everyone! It’s a brand new week and today I am grateful for my life. ???????? Most of you know what happened to me. Before I talk about it, I would like to address something. When I started getting sick, I made a comment on an IG post that was totally misconstrued. I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments. After 2 weeks of battling Covid 19, pneumonia and a nasty bacteria called Acinetobacter Baumannii, I am alive and for that I am truly grateful. I know that so many of you sent your love and support and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Please know that even if I didn’t get to read all the messages, I felt the love and good energy and that you helped me pull through one of the darkest moments of my life. Everything by God’s Grace, of course, but your prayers did so much for me. I hope in some way, I can pay it forward. I wish to thank all the frontliners especially my doctors and nurses in Asian Hospital for going above and beyond to make sure I live, breathe and have another shot at life. To Dr. Jorge Garcia, Kuya Joel and the family, much love and respect. Thank you. Thank you for the support from my ABSCBN family who always checked up on me and made sure that I was fine until the finish line. Salamat, Kapamilya! My deepest gratitude to my friends and family who prayed HARD and really made me feel their love and care for me especially my number 1 nurse, my husband, Ben. I could never have done this without you, my Love. We did it, by God’s Grace, we made it! Today, I encourage you to take a moment to thank God for your breath, thank Him for everything and everyone in your life and let us continue to pray for those who are suffering and for those who are trying their best to help those in need. Together, we can overcome all of this. Mabuhay! ??

 "When I started getting sick, I made a comment on an IG post that was totally misconstrued. I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments," she said.

She shared in her post that she battled not only COVID-19 for two weeks.

"After 2 weeks of battling Covid 19, pneumonia and a nasty bacteria called Acinetobacter Baumannii, I am alive and for that I am truly grateful," she enthused.

She thanked all frontliners who helped her recover and declared "I am grateful for my life."

Prior to this, she made an appearance on ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin To" yesterday.

In her speech, she thanked everyone who prayed for her during her battle.

“Mga Kapamilya, Salamat sa lahat ng TULONG at DASAL,” she said.

She asked everyone to continue praying and to help victims and frontliners.

"Isa lang ako sa tinamaan ng karamdaman; patuloy pa rin tayong TUMULONG at MAGDASAL dahil kasama ng ating mga FRONTLINERS, tuloy ang laban, sama-sama tayong magdadamayan bilang Pilipino,” she said.

"Maraming maraming salamat po,” she added.

Iza was released from hospital last week after a new test result showed her negative for COVID-19.

She is reportedly the second Filipino celebrity to have been infected with COVID-19 after veteran actor Christopher de Leon.

RELATED: Iza Calzado to be released from hospital after retesting negative for COVID-19

