Iza Calzado says sorry for COVID-19 comment, shares experience having the virus

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado apologized for her Instagram comment that said novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was "the universe's way of making the world a better place moving forward."

In her Instagram post today, the "Encantadia" star explained that her comment did not intend to hurt anyone and was drawn from her innate attitude of seeing things with optimism.

"When I started getting sick, I made a comment on an IG post that was totally misconstrued. I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments," she said.

She shared in her post that she battled not only COVID-19 for two weeks.

"After 2 weeks of battling Covid 19, pneumonia and a nasty bacteria called Acinetobacter Baumannii, I am alive and for that I am truly grateful," she enthused.

She thanked all frontliners who helped her recover and declared "I am grateful for my life."

Prior to this, she made an appearance on ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin To" yesterday.

In her speech, she thanked everyone who prayed for her during her battle.

“Mga Kapamilya, Salamat sa lahat ng TULONG at DASAL,” she said.

She asked everyone to continue praying and to help victims and frontliners.

"Isa lang ako sa tinamaan ng karamdaman; patuloy pa rin tayong TUMULONG at MAGDASAL dahil kasama ng ating mga FRONTLINERS, tuloy ang laban, sama-sama tayong magdadamayan bilang Pilipino,” she said.

"Maraming maraming salamat po,” she added.

Iza was released from hospital last week after a new test result showed her negative for COVID-19.

She is reportedly the second Filipino celebrity to have been infected with COVID-19 after veteran actor Christopher de Leon.

