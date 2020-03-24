MOVIES
Beauty queen and soprano Mariel de Leon
The STAR/File
Mariel de Leon shares dad Christopher's ordeal just to get COVID-19 tested
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and model Mariel de Leon shared what her father Christopher de Leon had to go through just to have himself tested for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Christopher revealed last week that he tested positive for the virus.

In her Twitter account quoted by GMA and other media outlets, Mariel said her dad to wait in line despite being sick just to get tested.

“My dad works a lot (events, tapings, shooting) so he’s always exposed to many people. Before he got tested, he was sick and decided to quarantine himself in the house. After it persisted, he decided to go to the doctors to take the test," Mariel wrote.

In another post, Mariel said her dad followed the rules and waited hours in line for the test. 

“Like everyone else there, he had to wait hours in line because they ran out of tests that morning/afternoon so they had to wait longer,” she said.

Mariel added that her dad was more worried for her mom Sandy Andolong, a kidney transplant patient.

“He was more worried for my mom because she is a kidney transplant patient (among other health issues). She’s not healthy and she is definitely immunocompromised. Also, they live with other elders including my lola,” she wrote.

“So idk [I don’t know] maybe don’t assume things without confirming first? I never read news or anything about my family because (most of the time) they don’t even contact us to confirm details. So idk what they’re saying,” she added.

In Mariel's Instagram account, Internet users asked her for her dad's status, to which Christopher replied with "Our good Lord GOD is at helm!" and "Thanks!" to assure the public that he is well.

Mariel's clarifications came just as "VIPs" became a top trending topic on Twitter as users criticize politicians and some personalities reportedly getting special treatment and being prioritized for using the limited-supply testing kits eventhough these VIPs were asymptomatic.

