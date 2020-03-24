MOVIES
Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong
'Guwapo pa rin': Sandy Andolong shares Christopher de Leon's status after testing positive for COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Sandy Andolong gave an update on her husband Christopher de Leon after the actor revealed that he tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) last week.

In an interview with DZRH last Sunday, Sandy said Christopher is doing good and nothing should be worried about.

“Guwapo pa rin siya. By God’s grace, hindi naman serious na serious si Christopher, ‘no? In-address lang nila 'yung rhinitis niya saka 'yung mild cough. Pero ngayon, okay na siya. Ang ginagawa lang sa kanya ngayon, nasal spray, saka 'yung sa allergy niya,” Sandy shared.

“So far, 'yun ang inu-observe nila, wala namang symptoms na bago na lumalabas. So, I think they’ll give another test to see kung anong results this time. Actually, mas masakit pa 'yung ano niya… nagkaroon siya ng mild fracture sa back. The night before siya na-hospitalize, medyo nadulas siya sa hagdan, e. Required lang ng DOH, 'pag nag-positive ang isang tao, tapos over 60, required nila to go to the hospital para ma-quarantine,” she added.

Sandy also criticized the people who are posting fake news that Christopher’s makeup artist died due to COVID-19.

“Eto ngang make-up artist niya, e. Natsitsismis na namatay na raw sa Taytay. That’s really, really sad. Hindi nakakatuwa. Because it’s very stressful for the other person… sa pamilya niya. They should be very careful of what they post, ha? They have to make sure na it’s really true, and it’s a fact. Dapat manggaling sa kinauukulan. They cannot just post anything,” she reminded.

According to Sandy, if there is one person who might be contaminated by her husband, it’s her.

“Actually, kung meron mang dapat na tamaan diyan, ako 'yun, e. High-risk ako, e, because I’m a kidney transplant patient. At saka I’m always in contact with Bo the whole time. Iyon ang basis ko ngayon, e. I’m okay,” she said.

“If I’m okay, dapat na mas pa 'yung any normal people na nakahalubilo niya. E, araw-araw sa akin umuuwi, e. Ako lang. I’m more careful, kasi high-risk ako. So I just stay in my room, but my doctors are very thankful dahil wala namang lumalabas na symptoms sa akin,” she added. 

