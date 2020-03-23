MOVIES
Matteo and Sarah Guidicelli
ABS-CBN/Released
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli had what fans believe as their first duet on Sunday during the ABS-CBN’s “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At Home Together Concert.”

The newlyweds sang Leona Lewis’ “You Are The Reason” in their new home together. Sarah also sang Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All.”

Apart from Sarah and Matteo, more than a hundred Kapamilya stars virtually came together and performed from their homes to help families greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The fundraising raised nearly P237 million for the benefit of families who bore the brunt of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

A video of the network's top artists singing Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” was aired.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Piolo Pascual, Vice Ganda and Gary Valenciano were among those who contributed videos of themselves performing the song at home.

Using the donations from the public, ABS-CBN will be purchasing food and other basic necessities that Filipino families need. The “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig” items will be turned over to local government units in Metro Manila. All 17 Metro Manila mayors will then lead the preparation and distribution of relief packages for families in need.

