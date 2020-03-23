How to be productive & entertained while staying at home

MOVIES
RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza (The Philippine Star) - March 23, 2020 - 12:00am

It’s been a week since the enhanced community quarantine was put into effect. Everyone has been asked to stay at home unless you’re part of the service workforce that must deliver basic goods and services in these most unusual times. My heartfelt gratitude goes to each and every frontliner who risks life and limb, especially those who must literally walk several miles to go to work because of the total shutdown of mass transportation.

Lots of people are complaining about how bored they are at home. Some are already suffering from cabin fever and it’s just been a couple of days (as of this writing). Honestly, it’s exasperating to hear people whine about boredom when there are those who have more serious problems like their “no-work-and-no-pay” jobs, and those who live day-to-day and can’t afford to hoard or stock up on food and rubbing alcohol. To these whiners, please channel your energies elsewhere and be more constructive rather than destructive. Since this enhanced quarantine will last until Holy Week, use the time to reflect, meditate, pray and be grateful for your blessings.

In the meantime, I’d like to share things you can do to keep yourself productive. This is the best time to reconnect with your kids. Talk to them, play board games, eat together as a family and watch TV, iWant (the free streaming service of ABS-CBN) or Netflix together.

Now is also the best time to take up a new hobby like baking, painting or gardening.  Personally, I’m looking forward to taking on some DIY projects at home. Thanks to a video I saw on YouTube that makes painting a room look easy, I now want to paint my study room.  I also want to declutter our cabinets and put our old clothes away so I can donate them to ABS-CBN Foundation. There’s also a book I’m planning to read as an alternative to checking my social media accounts constantly. I am going to try social distancing from social media this month, too. If you have an iPhone or any Apple gadget, check on the Books icon; smartphone users can download Amazon Books.

Here are my recommended titles for your viewing pleasure.

iWant Original Series:

1. Past Present Perfect

2. My Single Lady

3. Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 3

4. Fluid

5. Call Me Tita

6. Taiwan That You Love

Call Me Tita

iWant Blockbuster movies:

1. Barcelona

2. Miss You Like Crazy

3. Parental Guardians

4. A Very Special Love

5. Starting Over Again

6. One More Chance

iWant Asianovelas:

1. I Have A Lover

2. Love In Sadness

3. Meteor Garden

4. Hotel Del Luna

5. Touch Your Heart

6. Story of Yanxi Palace

For moms who have bored kids that are driving them crazy, here’s a list of ideas from Badong and Vanie Natividad of Nickle Bee Learning Center:

Online resources:

1. BrainPop

2. Curiosity Stream

3. Tynker

4. Outschool

5. iReady

6. Beast Academy (math)

7. Khan Academy

8. Creative Bug

9. Discovery Education

YouTube Channels:

1. Crash Course Kids

2. Science Channel

3. SciShow Kids

4. National Geographic Kids

5. Geography Focus

6. Free School

7. The Brain Scoop

8. Kids Learning Tube

9. Geeek Gurl Diaries

10. Science Max

You can also “travel” the world and go on a virtual tour of these 12 famous museums: http://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions/museum-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours.

Hopefully, this list will keep you entertained while staying at home. Let’s all be responsible citizens and get through this quarantine together.

