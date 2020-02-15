'You'll find true love': Heart Evangelista reassures boy rejected by crush for not eating veggies

MANILA, Philippines — The grade 4 student named Eman who recently went viral on social media after being rejected by his crush Danica for not eating vegetables will find his true love one day, according to none other than Heart Evangelista.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Eman in time you will find your one true love,” Heart posted on Saturday.

The actress, who turned 35 yesterday, shared Eman’s lovely birthday greeting for her on Valentine’s Day.

"Dear Ms. Heart. Happy Birthday and Happy Valentine's Day. Thank you sa gift. Kakain na po ako ng maraming gulay para tumaba na ako. Love Eman,” read the student’s handwritten letter.

Touched by the gesture, Heart responded with her own heartfelt message to the boy.

"One of the sweetest birthday greetings I got! Kain ka nang maraming gulay, Eman! Happy Valentine's day din sayo at salamat sa pag alala ng birthday ko," Heart’s post read.

Happy Valentine’s Day Eman?????? in time you will find your one true love ! pic.twitter.com/jo7KM7XR3q — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) February 15, 2020

She also cheered up Eman over his heartbreak.

“Awww so cute yet so heartbreaking. Saw this letter from a little girl rejecting the boy who has a crush on her. Okay lang yan Eman, I love you!”

Heart also celebrates her fifth wedding anniversary with politician Chiz Escudero today.

