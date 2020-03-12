MOVIES
MUSIC
The grand wedding of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati will be held as scheduled this Saturday, March 14, at a 5-star hotel.
File
"Tuloy ang kasal": Richard Gutierrez - Sarah Lahbati nuptials on    
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - March 12, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The grand wedding of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati will be held as scheduled this Saturday, March 14, at a 5-star hotel.

The Christian ceremony will start at 4 p.m., to be followed immediately by the reception in the same venue (confidential to avoid gatecrashers).

"Tuloy na tuloy," Richard's mom Annabelle Rama told The STAR. "Lahat ng mga detalye sa programa ay itutuloy."

To sing at the ceremony is Ogie Alcasid and Gary Valenciano.

"Ogie will sing a song that will make Richard and Sarah cry," said Annabelle without revealing the song's title, adding, "I am excited also kasi magde-deliver ako ng speech.

Gusto ng mga anak ko at ni Sarah na dapat may kodigo ako pero ayoko. Gusto ko straight from th heart."

At the reception, Martin Nievera will perform a song he has composed especially for Richard and Sarah, and then he will do a duet with Regine Velasquez.

Also performing at the reception are Pops Fernandez and KZ Tandingan.

Sarah will wear a gown by the same Paris designer whom Anabelle described as "Gumagawa ng mga damit ng maraming celebrities katulad ni JLo."

Tight security will be imposed at the venue of what is called "Wedding of the Decade" because three Philippine presidents - Pres. DU30, and former Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada - are among the 25 pairs of Principal Sponsors. 

Annabelle said, "Bawal ang mag-celfone picture during the wedding ceremony pero ok lang sa reception."

ANNABELLE RAMA RICHARD GUTIERREZ SARAH LAHBATI WEDDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bamboo's manager slams fake news about rock star's death
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon and Kapamilya singer Bamboo Mañalac was again a victim of fake news as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli denies Italy wedding rumors amid COVID-19 fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and wife Sarah Geronimo are set to wed in Italy late this mo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu addresses fans, assailants a week after ambush
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
A week after the unfortunate ambush happened to her, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu updated her fans on social media.
Entertainment
fbfb
Charo Santos compares Daniel Padilla to 'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Magaling. He has the instincts of an actor. He does his homework. Inaaral niya ang character niya. Sa set naman, maalaga...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mike Enriquez: ‘A Kapuso is somebody who has a heart for the audience’
By Angel Javier Cruz | 12 hours ago
Twenty-five years in one job is a long time for many people.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife, actress Rita Wilson tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Turn back time with BuDaKhel show
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Michael Pangilinan will turn back time through music in the show titled BUDAKHEL Live: Best of the ‘90s. The date is...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Diego in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Almost two months after Kobe Bryant (and his daughter Gigi) died in a helicopter crash last Jan. 26, Diego Gutierrez is still...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
Jake vows ‘to fight’ for Kylie direct line
By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Jake Cuenca has been posting sweet messages for his girlfriend, 2016 Miss International Kylie Versoza, on social media every...
Entertainment
fbfb
12 hours ago
2020 Mutia ti La Union winners crowned
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 12 hours ago
Divina Marie Villanueva, an aspiring CPA-lawyer from the Municipality of Sudipen, was crowned 2020 Mutia ti La Union (photo,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with