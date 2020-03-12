"Tuloy ang kasal": Richard Gutierrez - Sarah Lahbati nuptials on    

MANILA, Philippines — The grand wedding of Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati will be held as scheduled this Saturday, March 14, at a 5-star hotel.

The Christian ceremony will start at 4 p.m., to be followed immediately by the reception in the same venue (confidential to avoid gatecrashers).

"Tuloy na tuloy," Richard's mom Annabelle Rama told The STAR. "Lahat ng mga detalye sa programa ay itutuloy."

To sing at the ceremony is Ogie Alcasid and Gary Valenciano.

"Ogie will sing a song that will make Richard and Sarah cry," said Annabelle without revealing the song's title, adding, "I am excited also kasi magde-deliver ako ng speech.

Gusto ng mga anak ko at ni Sarah na dapat may kodigo ako pero ayoko. Gusto ko straight from th heart."

At the reception, Martin Nievera will perform a song he has composed especially for Richard and Sarah, and then he will do a duet with Regine Velasquez.

Also performing at the reception are Pops Fernandez and KZ Tandingan.

Sarah will wear a gown by the same Paris designer whom Anabelle described as "Gumagawa ng mga damit ng maraming celebrities katulad ni JLo."

Tight security will be imposed at the venue of what is called "Wedding of the Decade" because three Philippine presidents - Pres. DU30, and former Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada - are among the 25 pairs of Principal Sponsors.

Annabelle said, "Bawal ang mag-celfone picture during the wedding ceremony pero ok lang sa reception."