In this file photo US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, and will now be isolated and monitored.
AFP/Valerie Macon
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife, actress Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the actor and his wife, both 63, are in Australia when they fell ill and tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some body chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom shared.

The "Forrest Gump" actor shared what they are going to do next after testing positive. He assured the public that he would go through the necessary protocols as any other virus victims have.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

He assured to keep the public posted on his condition and reminded his fans to keep themselves safe.

Tom is reportedly the first Hollywood celebrity to have come forward for testing positive with the new coronavirus, which has reportedly afflicted over 100,000 people in over 100 countries.

As of today, Australia has 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths.

