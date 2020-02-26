Ebe Dancel re-recorded Sugarfree songs, says Sarah Geronimo is 'the best'

MANILA, Philippines — Musician Ebe Dancel believes Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo is one of the most talented artists in the industry today, which is why he wants to collaborate with her.

In an interview with the media during his recent contract signing with Polyeast Records, Ebe said he wanted to write the best song for Sarah.

“I want to work with Sarah Geronimo. I really want to work with that woman. I think she's one of the most talented artists we've seen in this lifetime. Pero wala pa kasing kanta eh. Ayokong ipilit. I want to give her the best because she is the best. And the best deserves the best,” Ebe said.

The former frontman of Sugarfree also said that he also promised a song for “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velazquez.

“I made a promise a long time ago to Ma'am Regine Velaquez. My gosh parang isang dekada na yata akong nangangako sa kanya,” he said.

Polyeast Records welcomes back Dancel with a recording contract and a new single “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mahihintay.”

Polyeast Records also announced during the contract signing in Universal Tower, Quezon City that the new deal will release Ebe’s new album “Baliktanaw,” where he re-recorded Sugarfree songs in time for the band’s 20th anniversary.

Ebe said that “Baliktanaw” is inspired by the fact that he’s going back to where everything started: “It’s like looking back at the same time a reunion with my first label, PolyEast Records. It’s like coming home, really.”

PolyEast Records, formerly EMI Philippines, was the first home for Sugarfree that released the band's five albums, including the band’s debut “Sa Wakas” in 2003 and hit songs like "Hari ng Sablay," "Tulog Na," "Mariposa," "Prom," "Kung Ayaw Mo Na Sa Akin," "Telepono" and "Burnout."

To celebrate the renewed collaboration, Ebe and PolyEast Records dropped the new single “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mahihintay,” now available on Spotify and other streaming services.