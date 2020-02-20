MOVIES
Ivana Alawi on being the new ‘Pantasya ng Bayan’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi is flattered to be dubbed as the new “Pantasya ng Bayan.”

“Nakakatuwa naman na, wow, hindi ko naman actually target yo’n eh. To be given that is wow! Nakakatuwa! Feeling ko ‘yung sa akin ay ‘yung, ‘You can look but you cannot touch’,” she said when asked for her reaction on her new moniker.  

Ivana, however, doesn’t want her to become just a sex symbol, but also to be known for her acting skills.

“Aside from being sexy, gusto ko ring ipakita na kaya ko ring umarte. Hindi lang puro pa-sexy, hindi lang puro pakita ng skin, mag-swimsuit. I can do so much more,” she assured.

Ivana started her career in the GMA talent search “Starstuck,” but lost. She, however, rose to fame online after her sexy photos trended in different social media sites.

After bagging supporting roles in ABS-CBN TV series “Ang Probinsyano” and “Mea Culpa,” she now stars in her own upcoming series, “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.”

“I feel so blessed. Ang laking project nito na pinagkatiwala sa akin. I never expected this. I love Dreamscape. They are the ones who gave me opportunity na magkaroon ako actually ng show dito,” she shared.   

