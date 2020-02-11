Marcelito Pomoy reacts to leaked 'America's Got Talent' final performance

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy revealed that his grand finals performance for "America's Got Talent: The Champions" has been leaked that's why it was first shown on the show's YouTube channel than on TV.

In his Facebook account, Marcelito ecouraged his fans to watch the show even if they have already watched his performance on YouTube.

“Please watch this, guys. I really don’t know what happened. But I think a leak has been revealed so AGT needs to post the whole video to solidify the views. Hope you like it. God bless us all!” Marcelito wrote.

The talented singer with dual voices also said he is happy no matter what the result of he competition is.

“Win or lose, I am very much happy with all that is happening right now. Love you all, guys… I just hope you will still watch the show even if there is a leak of my performance,” he said.

Marcelito channeled his inner Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion for his final performance for the reality talent show, where he sang "Beauty and the Beast."

Judges Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel gave Marcelito a standing ovation, while Simon Cowell suggested Marcelito should have picked the right song for the finals.