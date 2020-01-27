Dingdong Dantes now Philippine Navy lieutenant commander

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes is now officially a lieutenant commander of the Philippine Navy.

In Marian Rivera’s Instagram account, the Kapuso actress posted a photo of Dingdong at the donning of the ranks at the Philippine Navy Headquarters on Monday.

“Lieutenant Commander Jose Sixto G. Dantes III PN (Res). Super proud of you my husband... Salute!” Marian wrote in the caption.

Dingdong enlisted as a Navy reservist in 2017.

He will play a soldier in the upcoming Kapuso teleserye "Descendants of the Sun," a remake of the Korean series with the same title.

Prior to this, Dingdong reacted to his different memes circulating on social media.

In an interview with the media during Dunkin’ Donuts' recent launch of its newly renovated store in Aurora Boulevard, Quezon City, Dingdong recalled already getting sleepy on set until he saw the memes.

“Ang dami kong favorite. Pero pinakapaborito ko yung 'Done Test',” Dingdong said.

“Sa akin it made my day e, nakakatuwa. Pero pinakamagandang take away don e naging social experience siya e. Iba-iba 'yung feeling while looking at it. Ang mahalaga para sa akin ay sumaya ako, nagising kami sa taping at nagkaroon ng interaction because of the memes,” he added.

Dingdong said that he and his team all created different memes while on the set.

“Anyway, nangyari kasi 'yon, nagte-taping kami, inaantok na kami mga 10 p.m., tapos biglang nagdadatingan so biglang nagising kami lahat e. Gumagawa kami ng version namin sa set kaya medyo sumaya kami noong gabi na 'yon,” he shared.

When asked what’s his wife's reaction was to the memes, Dingdong said: “Si Marian tawang tawa din siya. Gumawa na rin siya ng version niya. Lahat sila meron sa bahay pero pang sa amin lang.”

But while Dingdong was happy with Filipinos' creativity, he reminded them to be responsible when posting online.

“Nakikita mo yung creativity ng Pinoy. Pero ang mahalaga din d'on, pag minsan ay nag-overboard na, sila sila rin ang nagsasabi nang 'O parang sobra na.' Nand'on pa rin 'yung responsibility,” he said.