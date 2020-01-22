James Reid’s ex apologizes for 'bad joke' about JaDine split

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ericka Villongco, James Reid’s former girlfriend, has apologized for her “bad joke” regarding the break up of James and Nadine Lustre.

In her Instagram, the US-based video blogger said that she received a lot of messages asking for her comments on the break up.

“my dm is flooded w the 'did u hear??' what do u have to say about,,' 'he$ a cHeAteRrr' This is me rn letting the news speak for itself,” Ericka wrote on her IG story, adding the captions, "karmas a bitch," "LOL," and "god spared me" text on it.

Ericka, however, quickly deleted her post. She posted her apology after.

“deleted my post bec I realized it was a bad joke, im sorry for letting the impulsive aries get the best of me [cloud emoji] this rlly isn’t any of my business & it is never ok to be mean to ppl,” she wrote.

Even on Twitter, Ericka didn’t escape the wrath of JaDine fans.

“Ericka Villongco claims to be unbothered, engaged and everything but in reality she's still a bitter ex, an insecure thot & still trying to stay relevant by hating on Nadine. What a clown,” a Twitter user commented.

“ERICKA VILLONGCO you’re the worst! mocking nadine lustre and calling it her karma? kalat mo ghorl, sawsawera ka rin eh with your almost unrecognisable plastic face?? you have been cancelledt years agooo so shut up,” another user commented.

James and Ericka were reportedly in a three-year relationship before calling it quits in March 2014.