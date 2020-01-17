Billy Crawford urges government to have animal evacuation plan

MANILA, Philippines — Animal lover couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford admitted that they felt sad upon seeing animals abandoned in Taal Volcano after the steam-driven eruption recently.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, before the block screening of Coleen’s new movie “Mia,” the couple said that while they are glad that a lot of people got to evacuate, they feel sad for the animals who were left in or near the volcano.

“As an animal lover, sobrang sakit talaga. I'm glad a lot of people got to evacuate pero it's sad na 'yung mga animals naiwan. I mean, I guess marami silang natulong when it comes to tourism, but in the same way, they shouldn't be there also unless may guarantee na in case of emergency like that na matutulungan sila kasi kawawa sila e,” Coleen said.

Billy hopes that the government would devise a concrete plan for animals during an emergency like the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Hopefully one of these days na mapag-usapan at mailatag nang diretso, nang makatulong naman sa mga pet lovers or animal lovers,” said the singer-TV host.