Joey de Leon slammed anew for green joke

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey de Leon is in hot water again after he said a green joke in the country's longest running afternoon show “Eat Bulaga.”

During the “Bawal Ang Judgemental” segment of the noontime show, Joey told one of the contestants, a flight attendant, that he hopes to ride her someday.

“Sana masakyan kita balang araw,” Joey said.

People on Twitter lambasted Joey for what he said. Some Twitter users said Joey became a top-trending Twitter topic again for the wrong reason.

“The moment I saw 'Joey De Leon' on the trending list, I knew he did/said something disgusting again,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said Joey should stop saying double-meaning jokes on national TV because it’s already 2020.

"2020 na po, stop these lame & double meaning jokes. Konting character development naman,” the Twitter user said.

“I hope Joey De Leon is constantly reminded that everytime he says something shitty on national tv, a ghost from his past would always make its presence felt in the digital world,” another user said.

Last 2018, Joey also had a controversial statement on “Eat Bulaga” when a contestant from Olangapo, a former guest relations officer (GRO), was asked if “May naging guest ka ba sa 'Eat Bulaga'?”