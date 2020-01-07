MOVIES
MUSIC

Eat Bulaga host Joey de Leon

The STAR/File
Joey de Leon slammed anew for green joke
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey de Leon is in hot water again after he said a green joke in the country's longest running afternoon show “Eat Bulaga.”

During the “Bawal Ang Judgemental” segment of the noontime show, Joey told one of the contestants, a flight attendant, that he hopes to ride her someday.

“Sana masakyan kita balang araw,” Joey said.

People on Twitter lambasted Joey for what he said. Some Twitter users said Joey became a top-trending Twitter topic again for the wrong reason.

“The moment I saw 'Joey De Leon' on the trending list, I knew he did/said something disgusting again,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said Joey should stop saying double-meaning jokes on national TV because it’s already 2020.

"2020 na po, stop these lame & double meaning jokes. Konting character development naman,” the Twitter user said.  

“I hope Joey De Leon is constantly reminded that everytime he says something shitty on national tv, a ghost from his past would always make its presence felt in the digital world,” another user said.

Last 2018, Joey also had a controversial statement on “Eat Bulaga” when a contestant from Olangapo, a former guest relations officer (GRO), was asked if “May naging guest ka ba sa 'Eat Bulaga'?”

JOEY DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catriona Gray is third Filipino to have Madame Tussauds wax figure
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest Filipino to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. 
Entertainment
fb tw
An ‘educational’ gift from Richard & Lucy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Among the interesting…and, I would add, “educational” gifts I got last Christmas came from Ormoc City Mayor...
Entertainment
fb tw
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
'I'm so sorry': Bretman Rock on dancing to Philippine national anthem
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Internet sensation Bretman Rock has apologized for his controversial video showing him dancing to the tune of the Philippine...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
35 minutes ago
Bea Alonzo to leave behind 'disrespectful,' 'feeling guwapo' ex
By Ratziel San Juan | 35 minutes ago
“I didn’t know that the one thing that could kill me could actually bring me back to life... I’ve never...
Entertainment
fb tw
2 hours ago
Nadine Lustre, James Reid's hiking trip images go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Nadine Lustre and James Reid, also known as JaDine, was reportedly seen together in Baguio City last weekend...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
1st Summer Film Festival kicks off on April 11 to 21
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
The more, the merrier.
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Another Pinay beauty titlist
By Yugel Losorata | 17 hours ago
Vanessa Udarbe-Quezon was crowned at the 2019 TKS Mrs. International pageant held last Nov. 8 at the Orchid Country Club,...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
The Seth/Andrea chemistry
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Showbiz watchers share a common observation that the next KathNiel of local tinseltown is none other than SethDrea.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with