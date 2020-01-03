Ellen Adarna makes Instagram comeback after 3-year blackout

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy star Ellen Adarna surprised her fans once again with a video that revealed her latest adventure.

The Kapamilya actress unveiled her skiing trip in a brief clip posted on Instagram, greeting the new year as fans welcomed her back after she disappeared on the site for nearly three years.

The video shows Ellen maintaining balance and composure as she skied down a slope for about 10 seconds.

“As per my instructor @smartinrs ‘keep going’ should be my mantra this year! #hello2020,” read Ellen’s caption.

Her last post was back in March 2017, over a thousand days ago.

Fans previously noticed that the star deactivated her Instagram account without warning, while her verified Facebook page remained active.

Ellen, however, took to Facebook in October 2018 to expose an impostor Instagram account that mimicked her display name and photo.

Ellen has been on a showbiz break along with her “eccentric” celebrity partner John Lloyd Cruz.

The status of the couple is unknown even among their friends, but they are rumored to have split allegedly due to John Lloyd’s “weirdness.”

The actor was notably absent from the Christmas family portrait posted by Ellen’s sister on Instagram.