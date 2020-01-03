MOVIES
MUSIC
Sexy star Ellen Adarna surprised her fans once again with a video that revealed her latest adventure.
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screenshots
Ellen Adarna makes Instagram comeback after 3-year blackout
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy star Ellen Adarna surprised her fans once again with a video that revealed her latest adventure.

The Kapamilya actress unveiled her skiing trip in a brief clip posted on Instagram, greeting the new year as fans welcomed her back after she disappeared on the site for nearly three years.

The video shows Ellen maintaining balance and composure as she skied down a slope for about 10 seconds.

“As per my instructor @smartinrs ‘keep going’ should be my mantra this year! #hello2020,” read Ellen’s caption.

As per my instructor @smartinrs "keep going" should be my mantra this year! #hello2020

37.5k Likes, 15 Comments - Ellen Adarna (@maria.elena.adarna) on Instagram: "As per my instructor @smartinrs "keep going" should be my mantra this year! #hello2020"

Her last post was back in March 2017, over a thousand days ago.

???????? Photo by @cjysgrn

53.5k Likes, 111 Comments - Ellen Adarna (@maria.elena.adarna) on Instagram: "???????? Photo by @cjysgrn"

Fans previously noticed that the star deactivated her Instagram account without warning, while her verified Facebook page remained active.

Ellen, however, took to Facebook in October 2018 to expose an impostor Instagram account that mimicked her display name and photo.

Ellen has been on a showbiz break along with her “eccentric” celebrity partner John Lloyd Cruz.

The status of the couple is unknown even among their friends, but they are rumored to have split allegedly due to John Lloyd’s “weirdness.”

The actor was notably absent from the Christmas family portrait posted by Ellen’s sister on Instagram.

Merry Christmas from my crazy family to yours!! ????????????

2,047 Likes, 18 Comments - Mika Adarna ???? (@mikaadarna) on Instagram: "Merry Christmas from my crazy family to yours!! ????????????"

ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
Derek Ramsay on bumping into ex-flame Cristine Reyes with girlfriend Andrea Torres
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
What will you do if you bump into your ex and his new girlfriend?
Entertainment
fb tw
Here are the 2019 Stariray Awardees
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
We have just rung out the old and rang in the new, and as we bid 2019 the Year of the Pig goodbye and welcome 2020 the Year...
Entertainment
fb tw
Sylvia Sanchez on Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde who celebrated first anniversary as couple
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that she knows all the details about the relationship of her son Arjo Atayde with...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
22 hours ago
'WandaVision' to see 2020 premiere, fans sight 'publicity stunt'
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
The Disney+ show will feature Marvel Cinematic Universe superpower couple Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch and Vision.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Mariah Carey first to score #1 hit in four different decades
1 day ago
"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, 2020, based on sales,...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Achievers in international film festivals
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
National Artist for Film and Father of Philippine Independent Cinema Kidlat Tahimik was given a fitting tribute in the 22nd...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Lily James learns from co-stars in handling failure, success
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
For a well-established actress like Lily James, dealing with failure or success did not come easy.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Folktale and social reality
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
You need dual focus to grasp what director Brillante Mendoza is trying to say in his latest output, Mindanao.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with