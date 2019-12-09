MOVIES
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi attends a press conference after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 8, 2019.
AFP/Valerie Macon
In Photos: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi as Miss Universe 2019
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 after besting 89 women from across the world.

The Philippines’ Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, presented Zozibini with the Mouawad crown in a ceremony held at Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from South Africa earned cheers during her closing speech, in which she talked about wanting to empower young women to feel confident.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful,” Zozibini said.

“I think that it is time that that stops today,” she added.

Zozibini was born in Eastern Cape and raised in Sidwadweni. She has a degree in public relations and image management.

Philippine representative Gazini Ganados failed to clinch a back-to-back Miss Universe crown for the country. She finished as part of the pageant’s top 20 and received the Best National Costume special award. 

Zozibini Tunzi poses for the official Miss Universe portrait wearing the Mouawad crown. Miss Universe

 

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe South Africa 2019 is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe/ Frank L Szelwach

 

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi attends a press conference after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. AFP/Valerie Macon

 

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi (L) reacts after hearing her name as the newly elected Miss Universe 2019 ahead of Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson (R) during the 2019 Miss Universe at the Tyler Perry Studio, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. AFP/Valerie Macon

 

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi competes in the swimsuit category during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. AFP/Valerie Mocon

 

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi appears onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP

 

Miss Universe 2018 Philippines' Catriona Gray (R) crowns the new Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi on stage during the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. AFP/Valeri Macon

with a report from Agence France-Presse

