Hollywood actor Matt Damon with businessman Jerry Tiu and three unidentified ladies in this photo that surfaced on social media reportedly taken at Tagaytay Highlands owned by the Tiu family. Did Damon come here to shoot a movie or to discuss a non-showbiz business?
What did Matt Damon come here for?
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 7, 2019 - 12:00am

Tongues started wagging as soon as a photo of Matt Damon (the Bourne star) surfaced on social media, showing him with businessman Jerry Tiu and three unidentified ladies. The photo was reported to have been taken at Tagaytay Highlands owned by the Tius. (Henry is the father of players Chris and Charles.)

There were speculations that Matt was here for a guesting stint in Coco Martin’s Ang Probinsyano, after those behind the long-running (five years and counting) TV series have floated a rumor that Hollywood stars (among them Antonio Banderas, Jean-Claude Van Damme, et al) were short-listed as guest stars. Big deal, if and ever when, right?

Oh yes, Matt was indeed here last week, not to appear in any local TV show nor to shoot a movie but for a business meeting. Matt’s hosts chose Tagaytay Highlands as venue for the “confidential” meeting.

“It wasn’t revealed what they discussed during the closed-door meeting,” said the Funfare “highland” DPA.

Matt must have left by this time.

Will the meeting agenda be revealed…soon?

Stay tuned.

Sharon Cuneta and husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan at a dinner. The photo was posted by the couple’s daughter Frankie on social media to debunk a rumor that her parents have separated.

Sharon and Kiko happily together

Even more than Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger, Sharon Cuneta and husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have been the subject of recurring “breakup” reports, starting as far back as the time Kiko first run for senator. In fact, there were episodes when Sharon would post on her Instagram “cryptic” messages that showbiz-watchers interpreted as signs of domestic trouble.

The gravest report came from no less than Pres. DU30 who casually mentioned that Kiko once told him that he left the conjugal home and it was promptly denied by the couple’s daughter Frankie who said, “Buti pa siya alam,” and posted a clarification accompanied by a photo showing the family sharing a meal.

For her part, Sharon (a friend of DU30 who once admitted that he is a Sharon fan) assured the pubic that all is fine with her family, that “right now my family and my marriage have never been happier,” adding (in jest, of course!) that “if my husband and I separate, you’ll hear it from me. I don’t think anyone expects an announcement of this sort from the President of their country…”

Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, I bumped into Sharon and Kiko at the wake for Boy Abunda’s Nanay Lising at Arlington Memorial Chapels. I closely watched for tell-tale signs of any kink between Sharon and Kiko (you know what they say about how action speaks louder than words) and I saw none.

“The rumor keeps cropping up,” said Sharon, “that we have broken up or we were breaking up, that Kiko has another woman but nobody naman could show proof. I guess we are used to this kind of rumor.”

By the way, Boy does observe the dictum “The show must go on” to the letter. Nanay Lising was confined at the St. Luke’s ICU for 63 days and nobody knew (and Boy didn’t show it) that from the hospital, he would rush to ABS-CBN to shoot for his shows Tonight With Boy Abunda and The Bottom Line. That was his daily routine during his mom’s confinement.

And during the four-day wake, Boy would excuse himself to do more shoots. That Wednesday night, Boy again shot more episodes and rushed back to Arlington to prepare for his Nanay Lising’s last trip home to Borongan, Eastern Samar, early Thursday morning. She was 90. The urn containing her ashes was hand-carried by Boy.

Judy Ann Santos in Mindanao

Big winners

After Judy Ann Santos’ Best Actress win for her performance in Mindanao at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), directed by Brillante Mendoza, came the good news that the late Kristoffer King was awarded Best Performance for his role as Dante in Verdict, directed by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, which was in competition under the Asian Feature Film segment at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). Taking on the role of a pathological abuser, the jury felt that King’s character “could easily lapse into caricature, but his nuanced, outstanding performance gave an insight into the mind of a perpetrator.

Kristoffer King in Verdict

Verdict, King’s last movie, has been submitted as the country’s entry in the 2020 Oscars‘ Best Foreign Language Film category.

