'No longer together': Pia Wurtzbach confirms split from Marlon Stockinger

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has spoken up on Philstar.com's sources' claims that she has broken up with racecar driver Marlon Stockinger.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com by Pia's business manager, Rikka Infantado-Fernandez, Pia said: "It's true that Marlon and I are no longer together. I wish him and his family well, and out of respect for them, let me make it clear - Marlon and his family never depended on me financially. This will be my only statement on the matter. Thank you for your support."

According to the statement, Pia denied rumors that she financially supported Marlon and his family since the latter allegedly does not earn much from being a racecar driver.

The beauty queen, however, did not share what caused the split, which happened sometime last September to October.

The couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As for the alleged "high-profile" suitor, Philstar.com's sources said Pia has no time for a new relationship right now and aims to focus on her family, career and advocacies.

Pia is now on her way to Japan to shoot episodes for her travel show with Metro Channel. She was invited by Miss Universe Organization to host the 2019 Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8. But because her Japan trip was scheduled first, she had to beg off from the hosting stint.