Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger
Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger via The STAR/File
Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger 'never' getting back together — sources
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 11:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and racecar driver Marlon Stockinger have broken up and "will never get back together," sources close to the couple exclusively told Philstar.com.

The sources, who requested to stay private, claimed that Pia finally lost her patience with Marlon. The actress' private messages to the sources revealed that she was allegedly so upset with Marlon that she avowed to "never" return to his arms again.

"The only reason why their relationship lasted this long is because Pia is always busy and out of the country," the sources told Philstar.com.

"If she was not busy, she would have wanted to get rid of that guy a long time ago."

The sources, however, did not confirm or deny rumors that Pia supported Marlon financially and his family since the latter allegedly does not earn anything from being a racecar driver.

The sources said Pia and Marlon had been allegedly fighting a lot. They claimed that whenever the couple would see each other after Pia had been abroad for quite some time, the two would allegedly spend their little time together fighting.

Pia and Marlon are yet to confirm these claims.  

The two had been in an on-and-off relationship for almost three years.

Pia shared in a 2017 makeup tutorial video by Filipino-American beauty vlogger PatrickStarrr how she met Marlon. 

“I feel like I find everyone on Instagram. I found my boyfriend on Instagram," she said, recalling that after winning Miss Universe, she began following Marlon on the social media platform.

After liking some of Marlon's pictures, the Filipino-Swiss model began noticing the beauty titlist.

She had a big crush on the racecar driver even before she won. “At that time, I kept on losing Miss Philippines, and I’m thinking, ‘He’s never gonna notice me'," she told PatrickStarrr .

During the Philippines' hosting of Miss Universe 2016 in January to February that year, rumors that Pia and Marlon were dating began to circulate as they were spotted in photo shoots and red carpet events together. 

Marlon then admitted that they were an item when he told reporters at the 2016 Star Magic Ball red carpet: “The truth? Let’s put it this way, if Pia was here tonight she’d be my date here, so yeah, obviously we see each other but we just want to keep it down low pretty much but yeah, I’ve been seeing Pia.”

After that, the two have been posting more and more photos of them together, even cuddling in the beach to show their amazing bodies and abs.

But rumors that the two were headed to Splitsville began in March 2017, when Pia was asked by reporters to react on the news that Marlon has twins with a former model.

“Huh? I don’t know anything about it,” she said.

Last July 2018, the couple was rumored to have called it quits again when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram because Marlon allegedly got jealous of Pia's meeting with Choi Siwon of Korean pop group Super Junior. But days after, they followed each other again and many dismissed what happened as a normal misunderstanding between lovers.

Early this year, sources confirmed to The STAR's Ricky Lo that the two have broken up, only to be dismissed by the couple by posting a new photo together days after.

Will they do the same after this story has been published? Let's wait and see.

