New high-profile suitor pursuing Pia Wurtzbach, sources say

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and racecar driver Marlon Stockinger have allegedly split "for good," sources close to the couple exclusively told Philstar.com.

But instead of being sad about it, the sources are "happy" for the rumored fall out because Pia is now allegedly less stressed, relieved, and has more time to focus on her personal and career goals.

A new suitor, according to sources, is also allegedly pursuing the beauty queen. The suitor is said to be "on the same level" as Pia and her Miss Universe status.

Though they did not reveal what caused Pia and Marlon's latest alleged break up, the sources told Philstar.com that they always felt that Pia could find someone "better" than Marlon.

The sources did not confirm or deny rumors that the Filipino-Swiss model and his family had been receiving financial assistance from the Filipina-German beauty queen since Marlon allegedly does not earn much from being a racecar driver.

Pia and Marlon are yet to confirm or deny these claims.

Related: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger 'never' getting back together — sources