Carmina Villarroel shares paranormal experiences on set of MMFF horror film
December 4, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Motherhood feels like second skin to Carmina Villarroel, mom of twins Mavy and Cassy, 18. The veteran actress was every inch a concerned mom when she faced the cameras after the press con of her Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Sunod.”

She’s leaving no stone unturned in promoting “Sunod,” her comeback  horror film after such suspense-thrillers like “Shake, Rattle & Roll II,” “Regal Shocker,” “Tiyanak” and others.

She accepted the role as a dying girl’s single mom in “Sunod” because this role is close to home (except for the single parent part).

Like her character Olivia, a call center agent, Carmina will do everything for her twins. She opens the doors of her home to Mavy and Cassy’s showbiz and non-showbiz friends. Carmina enjoys talking and laughing with the likes of Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto and others. Some of them have become Carmina’s friends on Instagram.

“The twins (and their friends) are safe at home. I know what they’re up to,” said Carmina.

Still, she knows she can’t shelter them forever. Carmina realized that Mavy and Cassy must experience heartaches. All she (and husband Zoren Legaspi) can do is advise them on how to handle problems.

Thus, Carmina cautions her twins from having a serious relationship, saying that now’s the time for them to hang out with friends and enjoy their freedom. A boyfriend or girlfriend, she tells her twins, might clip their wings and saddle them with do’s and don’ts.

Good thing Mavy and Cassy are listening. Carmina proudly says her twins love juggling work (tapings and hosting) and studies. They know mom and dad mean well.
Who knows, Carmina wonders aloud, the twins might make a career out of hosting? The final choice, of course, is theirs. And Carmina vows all-out support for her twins’ dreams.

The family is taking a five-day holiday before Christmas. They will be back in time for the traditional MMFF Parade of Stars on December 24. Carmina is excited to hop onto the “Sunod” float, which will also carry co-stars Mylene Dizon, Freddie Webb, Susan Africa, Kate Alejandrino, Krystal Brimner, Rhed Bustamante and JC Santos.

Although she experienced the eerie on the set of “Sunod” at Quezon Institute – exploding lights at 12 midnight and falling ceiling tiles at 3 a.m. – Carmina was not scared at all. She’s excited to make movies regularly again, even if she focused on television for so long.

This is worth the wait, considering that Carmina only says yes to projects she thinks deserves her time and effort.

