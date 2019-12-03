MOVIES
Boy Abunda's Nanay Lesing passes away
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Licerna Romerica Abunda, mother of veteran Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda, has passed away last December 1. 

She was 90 years old.

Eastern Samar Rep. Maria Fe Abunda, Boy's sister, confirmed the news last Monday in a Facebook post written in Waray.

A funeral mass has been held in Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City since yesterday.

In his book, Boy recalled his early life as a young child residing in Borongan, Eastern Samar, where he merrily participated in fiestas, went caroling during Christmas, and waited for his Tatay to finish his “bulangan” ("sabong"). A happy kid loved by both his parents, the author was always driven and outspoken as he entered various declamation contests. His Nanay would always be excited to pin ribbons on his shirt every school year.

In Boy’s late night show “The Bottomline” last October, the host confirmed that his mother, who had dementia, had been in the hospital for weeks.

"She's the center of my life and I hope she's not suffering. 'Yun lang naman ang gusto ko sa nanay. She's turning 91 in January, huwag lang masaktan," Boy said at that time.

"I am grateful in both joy and pain. Grateful because kahit nasasaktan ako, I'm being given the chance by God to be the best mother to my mother and I'm being able to say thank you to her," he added.

Boy has been known for his love for his mother as he always reminded his viewers to “make your mama proud.”

"I will be honest, I don't know how I'm going to live my life without the presence of my mother. Pero katulad ng maraming sugal sa buhay ko, susuungin ko, because that's the only way," he said.

