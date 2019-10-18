MOVIES
Angelina Jolie being interviewed by Boy Abunda for her movie "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."
YouTube/ABS-CBN Entertainment, screenshot
Angelina Jolie gets honest to Boy Abunda about love and loss
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie took a moment before answering Filipino TV host Boy Abunda’s questions about love and loss.

In a recent interview for Abunda’s talk show “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” the “Maleficent” star seemed to be holding back tears when answering questions about the pain of loving, a theme in the now showing sequel of the Disney film, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

“Why does love always come with pain?” Boy asked Angelina.

“I think when love is right, it’s a good kind of pain. It’s growing. It’s a pain where your heart is stretching, your feelings are stretching,” the “Tomb Raider” star explained. 

“The greater the love, the greater the loss, is true,” enthused the mother of six who recently got divorced from husband Brad Pitt.

“Love doesn’t always end well. Why, Ms. Jolie?” Abunda asked as a follow-up.

“Just take a minute for that,” she said, laughing.

“It doesn’t always end well because maybe one kind of love is mistaken for another,” she replied while seemingly holding back tears.

Abunda then turned to Jolie’s co-star Sam Riley, who plays Maleficent’s sidekick, the raven who turns into a man, Diaval.

"Do you believe in 'happy ever after'?" Boy asked Riley.

“I think so. You have to work for happiness,” Riley responded. 

“You have to work in relationships.”

Jolie, who has Maddox, 18; Pax, 15, Zahara; 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, admitted in a separate interview with People magazine that she had to gather some strength to reprise her role as Maleficent because she was “feeling pretty broken."

"It was a tough time. I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of (Maleficent) again." 

Jolie is reportedly training for her next film, “Eternals,” about a race of immortal aliens created and set to Earth to battle the Deviants. Jolie is set to star alongside Salma Hayek and "Game of Thrones'" Kit Harington.

